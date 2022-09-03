Home Cities Bengaluru

India shines at Earth Science Olympiad held in Italy

Eight students from India have won big at the International Earth Science Olympiad 2022 (IESO) held in Italy between August 25 and 31.

Published: 03rd September 2022 04:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2022 04:20 AM   |  A+A-

National flag, Indian flag

The Indian flag (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Eight students from India have won big at the International Earth Science Olympiad 2022 (IESO) held in Italy between August 25 and 31. Team India, comprising eight students from various states, competed with teams from 37 countries and won four gold medals, four silver medals and six bronze medals.

The initiative, funded by the Ministry of Earth Sciences and hosted by the Geological Society of India, Bengaluru, chose eight students after a rigorous screening process, including an all-India entrance test and a two-week training programme.

The students, Bhanav Namboodri, Sonit Sisolekar, Abhijay Singh Khehra, Avishi Agrawal, Jaagrit Gaur, Siddhangana Sahoo, Kyishong Bharali Das, and Arush Chaudhary, won two gold team medals in the National Team Field Investigation category.

