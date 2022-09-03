Karnataka High Court rejects bail plea of drug trade accused

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court declined to grant bail to Rajesh, who is among the accused allegedly selling narcotics like ganja, hashish oil and LSD strips to known customers, college students and IT-BT workers.

Justice K Natarajan rejected the bail petition of A Rajesh, who was working as warehouse in-charge at Domino’s Pizza.

“The investigation is still under progress. Accused no. 4 is still absconding. Considering this aspect, I am of the view that this petitioner is not entitled for bail until the pending investigation,” the judge said.

The accused approached the high court as the sessions court declined to grant bail in a case registered by Kumaraswamy Layout police station for offences punishable under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

The police arrested Rajesh, a resident of Azad Nagar, along with other accused persons, and seized 5kg of ganja, 260gm of hashish oil and 20 LSD strips in May 2022 from the house of an accused residing at Kumaraswamy Layout.

