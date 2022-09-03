Karnataka Lokayukta takes suo motu action against health officials, hospital

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Taking note of the several deficiencies found during the recent surprise visit to 21 state government hospitals, including those run by Bruhat Bangalore Mahanagara Palike in Bengaluru, to check on services, facilities, medicines, surgical equipment, laboratories and general issues, the Karnataka Lokayukta initiated suo motu proceedings against the State government, Health and Family Welfare department authorities and heads of hospitals concerned.

Exercising suo motu powers under Section 7(1) and 9(3)(a) of the Karnataka Lokayukta Act, Lokayukta Justice BS Patil directed that proceedings be registered against the Principal Secretary, Commissioner, Health and Family Welfare department, and authorities of respective hospitals, and sought their explanations.

“If doctors are not available during working hours to attend to patients, it not only causes inconvenience and hardship to patients but the object of establishing government hospitals is defeated. The deficiencies pointed out the need to be attended to for quality healthcare in hospitals. Reports received show a lack of supervision on the part of higher officers of the hospital,” the Lokayukta said in the order.

He also said that government hospitals are established to provide effective healthcare to poorer sections of society, which cannot afford treatment at private hospitals. Any dereliction of duty on the part of officers entrusted with the responsibility of providing effective and quality healthcare in hospitals results in denial of the right to life and liberty, guaranteed under Article 21 of the Constitution, he added, adjourning the hearing to October 20, 2022.

WHAT LOKAYUKTA FOUND

KC General Hospital, Malleswaram

Lack of hygiene, toilets not cleaned

Hospital property encroached by private parties

Doctors practicing outside

Shortage of manpower

Incubators not working

Cash declaration register not maintained

Harassment of patients by Group ‘D’ employees

Non-cooperation by urologist Dr Muniraju

Bowring and Lady Curzon Hospital

Lack of hygiene in wards

Surgically operated patient housed in housekeeping shed

Several doctors not marking attendance

Movement register not maintained

Bags of general waste not lifted for 3 days

No help desk/ reception counter

Toilets not maintained properly

Jayanagar General Hospital

Pathologists blame server for delay in issue of lab reports

NIC staff informs no problem with server

Donated X-ray machines, 33 ventilators unutilised

Mobile ventilators also unused

Old hospital building requires immediate renovation

Lack of hygiene in dental care unit

Patients made to wait unnecessarily

Paediatric Intensive Care Unit not utilised for want of designated staff

