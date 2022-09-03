Home Cities Bengaluru

Karnataka Lokayukta takes suo motu action against health officials, hospital

Justice BS Patil directed that proceedings be registered against the Principal Secretary, Commissioner, Health and Family Welfare department, and authorities of 21 government hospitals.

Published: 03rd September 2022 04:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2022 04:39 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Taking note of the several deficiencies found during the recent surprise visit to 21 state government hospitals, including those run by Bruhat Bangalore Mahanagara Palike in Bengaluru, to check on services, facilities, medicines, surgical equipment, laboratories and general issues, the Karnataka Lokayukta initiated suo motu proceedings against the State government, Health and Family Welfare department authorities and heads of hospitals concerned.

Exercising suo motu powers under Section 7(1) and 9(3)(a) of the Karnataka Lokayukta Act, Lokayukta Justice BS Patil directed that proceedings be registered against the Principal Secretary, Commissioner, Health and Family Welfare department, and authorities of respective hospitals, and sought their explanations.  

“If doctors are not available during working hours to attend to patients, it not only causes inconvenience and hardship to patients but the object of establishing government hospitals is defeated. The deficiencies pointed out the need to be attended to for quality healthcare in hospitals. Reports received show a lack of supervision on the part of higher officers of the hospital,” the Lokayukta said in the order.  

He also said that government hospitals are established to provide effective healthcare to poorer sections of society, which cannot afford treatment at private hospitals. Any dereliction of duty on the part of officers entrusted with the responsibility of providing effective and quality healthcare in hospitals results in denial of the right to life and liberty, guaranteed under Article 21 of the Constitution, he added, adjourning the hearing to October 20, 2022.  

WHAT LOKAYUKTA FOUND

KC General Hospital, Malleswaram
Lack of hygiene, toilets not cleaned
Hospital property encroached by private parties
Doctors practicing outside
Shortage of manpower
Incubators not working
Cash declaration register not maintained
Harassment of patients by Group ‘D’ employees
Non-cooperation by urologist Dr Muniraju
Bowring and Lady Curzon Hospital
Lack of hygiene in wards
Surgically operated patient housed in housekeeping shed
Several doctors not marking attendance
Movement register not maintained
Bags of general waste not lifted for 3 days
No help desk/ reception counter
Toilets not maintained properly
Jayanagar General Hospital
Pathologists blame server for delay in issue of lab reports
NIC staff informs no problem with server
Donated X-ray machines, 33 ventilators unutilised
 Mobile ventilators also unused
Old hospital building requires immediate renovation
Lack of hygiene in dental care unit
Patients made to wait unnecessarily
Paediatric Intensive Care Unit not utilised for want of designated staff

