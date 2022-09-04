After floods, BBMP identifies 696 encroachments, issues notices

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: After severe flooding in Mahadevapura and Bommanahalli zones, BBMP Commissioner Tushar Girinath said major bottlenecks that encroached on stormwater drains have been identified and notices have been issued.

As per his information, the BBMP has identified 696 encroachments. The highest number of 175 encroachments were in Mahadevapura while 110, 59, 20 and 126 encroachments were in East, West, South and Dasarahalli zones, respectively.

According to the Commissioner, notices were served to 32 people for encroaching on drains in flooded areas.

“Around 500 are remaining and our officials will take care of the encroachment clearance process. The CM has directed the clearing of all types of encroachments. An operation has been carried out to clear encroachments in Dodda Bommasandra. Encroachments are being cleared near GD Layout,” he said.

BENGALURU: After severe flooding in Mahadevapura and Bommanahalli zones, BBMP Commissioner Tushar Girinath said major bottlenecks that encroached on stormwater drains have been identified and notices have been issued. As per his information, the BBMP has identified 696 encroachments. The highest number of 175 encroachments were in Mahadevapura while 110, 59, 20 and 126 encroachments were in East, West, South and Dasarahalli zones, respectively. According to the Commissioner, notices were served to 32 people for encroaching on drains in flooded areas. “Around 500 are remaining and our officials will take care of the encroachment clearance process. The CM has directed the clearing of all types of encroachments. An operation has been carried out to clear encroachments in Dodda Bommasandra. Encroachments are being cleared near GD Layout,” he said.