Home Cities Bengaluru

Education Officers Association hits back at RUPSA, KAMS for false allegations

The three-man committee that RUPSA and KAMS alleged was involved in bribery and harassment conducts only physical inspections of schools and there is no malpractice.

Published: 04th September 2022 04:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2022 04:58 AM   |  A+A-

Educations, Education Policy, Research

(Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Members of the Karnataka State Education Officers Association on Saturday hit out at the two school associations that have levelled several allegations against them.

The association members said the Recognised Unaided Private Schools’ Association (RUPSA) and Associated Managements Of Schools In Karnataka (KAMS), both of whom wrote letters to Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighting several issues in school education, have levelled baseless allegations against the education department.

They presented several documents, including government and Supreme Court orders, denying the allegations made by the two associations. They said RUPSA president Lokesh Talikkatte and KAMS general secretary Shashi Kumar are making the allegations for their own personal gains.

They rubbished accusations of bribery, stating that most processes, including document collection for accreditation, are done online with no communication between school management and department officials.

The three-man committee that RUPSA and KAMS alleged was involved in bribery and harassment conducts only physical inspections of schools and there is no malpractice as the process is transparent, they maintained. They mentioned that transfers of teachers from primary to high school are being done strictly without any loopholes.

On government schools being neglected, they said, “Several programmes are being implemented to empower government schools and impart quality education. Efforts are being made to repair buildings, construct new school rooms and develop basic facilities through departmental projects.”

They demanded that the two associations give proof for their allegations mentioned in the letters and said BEOs and other officials in the department are working within the legal framework of the government.

“We strongly condemn the allegations and are waiting for permission from the government to file a defamation case. If there is information about officials involved in corruption and if their names are disclosed, the minister, principal secretary and commissioner of the department are ready to take immediate action,” the association said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka State Education Officers Association RUPSA KAMS Lokesh Talikkatte Shashi Kumar
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the party's 'Mehangai Par Halla Bol' rally on price rise, at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Tharoor meets Gehlot as Congress workers raise chorus for making Rahul party chief during Delhi rally
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
India lodged over 1.64 lakh suicides in 2021, highest ever in a calendar year: NCRB data
Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra. (Photo | PTI)
No eggs and chicken in diet for MP juvenile homes, says MP Home Minister despite gazette notification
What we know about the accident that claimed the life of Cyrus Mistry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp