Education Officers Association hits back at RUPSA, KAMS for false allegations

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Members of the Karnataka State Education Officers Association on Saturday hit out at the two school associations that have levelled several allegations against them.

The association members said the Recognised Unaided Private Schools’ Association (RUPSA) and Associated Managements Of Schools In Karnataka (KAMS), both of whom wrote letters to Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighting several issues in school education, have levelled baseless allegations against the education department.

They presented several documents, including government and Supreme Court orders, denying the allegations made by the two associations. They said RUPSA president Lokesh Talikkatte and KAMS general secretary Shashi Kumar are making the allegations for their own personal gains.

They rubbished accusations of bribery, stating that most processes, including document collection for accreditation, are done online with no communication between school management and department officials.

The three-man committee that RUPSA and KAMS alleged was involved in bribery and harassment conducts only physical inspections of schools and there is no malpractice as the process is transparent, they maintained. They mentioned that transfers of teachers from primary to high school are being done strictly without any loopholes.

On government schools being neglected, they said, “Several programmes are being implemented to empower government schools and impart quality education. Efforts are being made to repair buildings, construct new school rooms and develop basic facilities through departmental projects.”

They demanded that the two associations give proof for their allegations mentioned in the letters and said BEOs and other officials in the department are working within the legal framework of the government.

“We strongly condemn the allegations and are waiting for permission from the government to file a defamation case. If there is information about officials involved in corruption and if their names are disclosed, the minister, principal secretary and commissioner of the department are ready to take immediate action,” the association said.

