Extend BMTC pass validity: Students to BMTC, KSRTC

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Following multiple appeals to extend the validity of student bus passes, college and university students on Saturday staged a protest demanding an extension.

While the academic year 2021-22 is due to end by September-end, bus passes for college and university students expired on August 31, leading many students to worry about their transport.

The students had appealed for an extension to the bus passes, however, the Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) allowed an extension only for final-year students and the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) allowed an extension, but also asked students to get a new pass as soon as possible. To add to the problems, examinations are to be held during September.

Several hundred students protested at Freedom Park on Saturday, seeking an extension across the board for all students till the end of the academic year. Previously, BMTC had offered an extension for students till August 31, but only with an additional fee.

“It will be unfair if the government imposes the burden of additional fees on students who are already in financial difficulty. Also, it is not right to victimise the students because of unfinished exams due many reasons. So, until the exams of degree, diploma, engineering and university students are over, bus passes should be extended to all students to travel for free using the existing pass,” said Hayyalappa, a member of the All India Democratic Students Organisation.

