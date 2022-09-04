IIA to help set up ‘Dark Sky Reserve’ in Ladakh: Dr Jitendra Singh

Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru-based Indian Institute of Astrophysics (IIA)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bengaluru-based Indian Institute of Astrophysics (IIA) will be involved in establishing a first-of-its-kind in India ‘Dark Sky Reserve’ in Ladakh, said Union Minister of State of Science and Technology, Dr Jitendra Singh.

The minister said a tripartite MoU has been signed between the Ladakh administration, Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC) and IIA in this regard and the reserve will be completed in three months.

Under the project, a first-ever ‘Night Sky Sanctuary’ will also be built in Hanle, Ladakh. Changthang Wildlife Sanctuary is also being developed.

“All the stakeholders will jointly work towards the preservation of the night sky from unwanted light pollution and illumination, which is a serious threat to scientific observations and natural sky conditions. Hanle is best suited for the project as it is located in Ladakh’s cold desert region, away from human disturbance. A clear sky and dry weather conditions prevail throughout the year,” he said.

The sanctuary will be one the highest-located sites in the world for optical, gamma ray and infrared telescopes. Scientists from Central Leather Research Institute (CLRI), Chennai, will visit Ladakh to explore setting up a CLRI branch as the Union territory is home to a diverse variety of animals.

