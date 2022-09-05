Fashion worth repeating

Anuja Pandey By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Everything 90s is making a comeback. Yes, when it’s about trends, 90s are the moment. Being a 90s kid had a feeling like the world belonged to you. Growing up in the revolutionizing decade was sassy, fun and easy going.

We cycled down or sometimes got dropped by father to school with our cool walkman, listening to the numbers of the iconic fashion and music influencers (the pop stars). The fashion we wore was also easygoing, Avril Lavigne’s tank tops and anti fit jeans was my go to college outfit for the ease and style it brought in the life of a teenager.

The iconic sheer dress of Kate Moss had made such a huge impact on me while growing up that my first shopping for college outfit with my dad happened to be two sheer tops. And more style inspirations were drawn from the movies like Clueless and pop stars like spice girls.

There were leather chokers, head bands, and lots . The moment I saw my teen kid wearing these crop tops with really wide legged pants, I couldn’t help the spontaneous smile from escaping my lips. I realised I’m travelling time and that too at jet speed ( I so wish if we could travel the roads of Bangalore too similarly...) On that note let us see the 90s trends that are making a comeback.

The cropped tops, fitted versions of tank tops paired with loose anti fit pants or denims are surely huge amongst teens.

The midi dresses to flaunt a worked out silhouette are big this season. So for those who couldn’t live it then, here’s your chance to make a style statement with a slightly different aesthetic this time. You could pick up a tie and dye print to bring about newness.

90s was big in hair accessories ( I remember carrying a full load of those for a school trip, I probably always had more accessories than outfits ). So yes the headbands, be it the sporty ones or the sassy thick ones, are big again.

The slip ons slippers are trending back this time again and it is not just the sports brands but also the iconic fashion brands that are into the sporty style. It is all about comfortable, cool college vibes.

The high waisted mom jeans is a flattering street style look. Gigi Hadid and Kendall Jenner are seen acing this look lot many a times these days.

The combat shoes were big then and are making a comeback to the fashion scene again. Recently I was shopping with my daughter at a mall in Delhi and we both were enraptured with the sight of it and both of us wanted it. Finally, she of course, picked it up and I sadly lost it to the argument that I have already worn these in my teen years.

The bucket hats have a peculiar way to them, either you like them or you don’t. They are back and college students love them for you are saving from sun, being cool while looking cool.

A fanny pack is convenient, versatile and since it is back in fashion then why not be comfortable

while looking stylish. It is sported by all style bloggers today. It makes a staple for college kids and women alike.

Sporty tracks/shorts are big this season.

The college vibes have always been the start of any street fashion, paving way for stylists transforming

the same into ramp wear or trend for stylish women across all age and ethnicities. As for the kids of today, carve a niche in what you do, live a life like no one else, make a statement or chill in your comfort zone while you are zoned out ( that’s how the covid gen school kids are mostly).

