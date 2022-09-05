IAF staffer’s leave spoiled, Jio Mart told to compensate

Yathiraju By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Consumer Commission directed Jio Mart to compensate an employee of the Indian Air Force (IAF) for wasting his time and disturbing his annual leave by failing to deliver the two items of apparels and refunding the amount.

The Bangalore Urban Second Additional District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission directed Jio Mart to refund Rs 506 with 10 per cent interest per annum, apart from paying Rs 15,000 compensation and Rs 2,000 litigation cost to Ajay Narayan, a resident of MS Palya.

The Commission, comprising president M Shobha, members B Devaraju and V Anuradha, observed that non-delivery of apparels and non-refund of money despite repeated complaints disturbed the complainant, spoiling his annual leave granted by the IAF for December 2021.

The complainant has clearly established the negligence and the deficiency on the part of Jio Mart, the Commission said. Ajay Narayan fought the legal battle without a lawyer. He said that the order for the items was placed on December 7, 2021, and estimated delivery date was December 9, 2021, but the order was not delivered till December 28, 2021. After that, the status was shown as returned.

He complained to the customer care on December 10, 2021, and had also sent a written complain the next day. He had also contacted the e-commerce company for over 20 times over phone. When he filed a complaint through online portal of National Consumer Forum on December 20, 2021, and informed the same to Jio Mart, the order status showed returned on December 28, 2021, but the refund was not credited.

BENGALURU: The Consumer Commission directed Jio Mart to compensate an employee of the Indian Air Force (IAF) for wasting his time and disturbing his annual leave by failing to deliver the two items of apparels and refunding the amount. The Bangalore Urban Second Additional District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission directed Jio Mart to refund Rs 506 with 10 per cent interest per annum, apart from paying Rs 15,000 compensation and Rs 2,000 litigation cost to Ajay Narayan, a resident of MS Palya. The Commission, comprising president M Shobha, members B Devaraju and V Anuradha, observed that non-delivery of apparels and non-refund of money despite repeated complaints disturbed the complainant, spoiling his annual leave granted by the IAF for December 2021. The complainant has clearly established the negligence and the deficiency on the part of Jio Mart, the Commission said. Ajay Narayan fought the legal battle without a lawyer. He said that the order for the items was placed on December 7, 2021, and estimated delivery date was December 9, 2021, but the order was not delivered till December 28, 2021. After that, the status was shown as returned. He complained to the customer care on December 10, 2021, and had also sent a written complain the next day. He had also contacted the e-commerce company for over 20 times over phone. When he filed a complaint through online portal of National Consumer Forum on December 20, 2021, and informed the same to Jio Mart, the order status showed returned on December 28, 2021, but the refund was not credited.