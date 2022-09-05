Home Cities Bengaluru

Managing that mane

Taking care of your skin and hair during the monsoon might not be easy but is important. Experts share some tips and tricks to do it right way

Published: 05th September 2022 05:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th September 2022 05:42 AM   |  A+A-

Shampoo, hair care

Representational image

By Diya Mariam Jimmy
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Face it, monsoon is not pleasant when it comes to your hair and skin. The highly humid climate makes your hair frizzy in no time, and your skin is prone to infections with more incidences of acne and eczema. On top of that, dry scalp, itchiness, and dandruff seem like a given in this weather.

Darshith Shivanagere, managing director of the Dessange Paris & Salon, talks about the damaging effect of the acidic rain, which causes a pH imbalance in the scalp. “It’s imperat i v e that you cover your head and prevent getting drenched in rainwater.

Dr Karishma Kagodu
Cosmetologist

The pH imbalance can be quite harmful to your hair’s health. After washing your hair properly, always gently air dry it first before using a wide-toothed comb. Wet hair is especially susceptible to breakage,” says Shivanagere. The need to understand the impact the weather can have on your hair and skin is important, stresses Dr Karishma, cosmetologist and founder of Karishma’s Aesthetics.

She suggests using anti-bacterial and anti-fungal shampoos to prevent the buildup of germs in the hair. “Washing your hair twice a week with these shampoos helps reduce dandruff and itchiness. Use a good sulfate- free shampoo to remove dirt and grime from your hair. Using a conditioner post-wash is good practice to moisturise your hair.

A wide-toothed comb, leave-in-conditioner, gel, and serum can tame frizzy hair best,” shares Dr. Karishma. Megha J and M N Vibhasree are content creators who understand how the fluctuating weather affects their curls. Megha’s hair care routine consists of washing with a clarifying shampoo followed by deep conditioning, which moisturises her dry hair.

She uses a stronghold gel or a leave-in conditioner to control the frizz. She suggests a home remedy that can substitute for these products: “Flaxseed can be boiled to a gel consistency and used as a hair gel to lock in moisture. Mixing fenugreek and aloe vera creates a hair mask that works wonders in deep conditions and keeps my hair healthy.”

Despite not being peak summer, Megha always maintains her skincare routine. “I use sunscreen, a daily moisturiser, and a serum to keep the skin healthy. Even though it’s not that sunny outside, sunscreen protects the skin from harmful UV rays and pigmentation. It’s an essential part of my skincare routine.

To prevent acne, I use an antibacterial face wash every day,” says Megha. Vibha highly recommends coconut oil massages to keep hair follicles healthy during the monsoon. She adds, “I also use satin bonnets and scarves to tie up my hair at night, which prevents hair breakage. In monsoon, it’s absolutely necessary since my hair gets brittle.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hair care Dr Karishma Kagodu
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the party's 'Mehangai Par Halla Bol' rally on price rise, at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Tharoor meets Gehlot as Congress workers raise chorus for making Rahul party chief during Delhi rally
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
India lodged over 1.64 lakh suicides in 2021, highest ever in a calendar year: NCRB data
Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra. (Photo | PTI)
No eggs and chicken in diet for MP juvenile homes, says MP Home Minister despite gazette notification
What we know about the accident that claimed the life of Cyrus Mistry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp