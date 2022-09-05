Managing that mane

Diya Mariam Jimmy By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Face it, monsoon is not pleasant when it comes to your hair and skin. The highly humid climate makes your hair frizzy in no time, and your skin is prone to infections with more incidences of acne and eczema. On top of that, dry scalp, itchiness, and dandruff seem like a given in this weather.

Darshith Shivanagere, managing director of the Dessange Paris & Salon, talks about the damaging effect of the acidic rain, which causes a pH imbalance in the scalp. “It’s imperat i v e that you cover your head and prevent getting drenched in rainwater.

Dr Karishma Kagodu

Cosmetologist

The pH imbalance can be quite harmful to your hair’s health. After washing your hair properly, always gently air dry it first before using a wide-toothed comb. Wet hair is especially susceptible to breakage,” says Shivanagere. The need to understand the impact the weather can have on your hair and skin is important, stresses Dr Karishma, cosmetologist and founder of Karishma’s Aesthetics.

She suggests using anti-bacterial and anti-fungal shampoos to prevent the buildup of germs in the hair. “Washing your hair twice a week with these shampoos helps reduce dandruff and itchiness. Use a good sulfate- free shampoo to remove dirt and grime from your hair. Using a conditioner post-wash is good practice to moisturise your hair.

A wide-toothed comb, leave-in-conditioner, gel, and serum can tame frizzy hair best,” shares Dr. Karishma. Megha J and M N Vibhasree are content creators who understand how the fluctuating weather affects their curls. Megha’s hair care routine consists of washing with a clarifying shampoo followed by deep conditioning, which moisturises her dry hair.

She uses a stronghold gel or a leave-in conditioner to control the frizz. She suggests a home remedy that can substitute for these products: “Flaxseed can be boiled to a gel consistency and used as a hair gel to lock in moisture. Mixing fenugreek and aloe vera creates a hair mask that works wonders in deep conditions and keeps my hair healthy.”

Despite not being peak summer, Megha always maintains her skincare routine. “I use sunscreen, a daily moisturiser, and a serum to keep the skin healthy. Even though it’s not that sunny outside, sunscreen protects the skin from harmful UV rays and pigmentation. It’s an essential part of my skincare routine.

To prevent acne, I use an antibacterial face wash every day,” says Megha. Vibha highly recommends coconut oil massages to keep hair follicles healthy during the monsoon. She adds, “I also use satin bonnets and scarves to tie up my hair at night, which prevents hair breakage. In monsoon, it’s absolutely necessary since my hair gets brittle.”

