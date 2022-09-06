Home Cities Bengaluru

IISc-Bangalore signs MoU with Telangana govt, MoHUA

Public and private sector data sharing will be made available through this. Companies and startups will be encouraged to build new farmer services. 

Indian Institute of Science (IISC) in Bengaluru (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: IISc on Monday signed a MoU with the Telangana government to create India’a first agricultural data exchange, which will be built on India Urban Data Exchange (IUDX). It was created after a partnership agreement was signed by IISc with the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA). 

The partnership with the Telangana government is aimed at creating the same concept for the agriculture sector, providing a variety of services for farmers, including credit options, insurance, seed tracking and farmer advisory. It will be a pilot for Telangana. Public and private sector data sharing will be made available through this. Companies and startups will be encouraged to build new farmer services. 

IUDX supports India’s Smart Cities Mission within MoHUA, and facilitates the use of data to achieve the full potential of technology and innovation within Indian cities. The IUDX programme addresses technical and non-technical issues related to the use of data, to create public good. 

The open-source platform developed by the programme enables higher operational efficiency in the city administration, by facilitating data exchange between various civic bodies, municipal departments, application developers and relevant data consumers.

