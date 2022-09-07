Home Cities Bengaluru

BBMP chief Tushar Girinath seeks two more days to clear water

Citizens now scan the sky every evening to look for dark clouds, fearing the next spell of rain could add misery to their plight.

Published: 07th September 2022 06:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th September 2022 06:54 AM   |  A+A-

BBMP Chief Tushar Girinath. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)

BBMP Chief Tushar Girinath. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)

By Bosky Khanna
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Citizens now scan the sky every evening to look for dark clouds, fearing the next spell of rain could add misery to their plight. With the floodwaters yet to be drained out, fresh rain will only bring more trouble. BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath on Tuesday provided little relief, saying it would take the BBMP two more days to drain out water from the flood-hit areas.

“We have started draining out water, and have deployed additional personnel and machinery. It has been raining every day, and the lakes are full. So, we have to carry out our work considering these factors,” he said. Water from Varthur lake has been released downstream to Dakshin Pinakini, and other places. With this, water from Bellandur lake has also been diverted, and released downstream. “We can only start using pumpsets when water from the drains recedes, which will take some time,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BBMP Tushar Girinath Bengaluru floods bengaluru
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes. (File Photo)
Delhi Excise Scam: ED raids 30 locations pan-India excluding Sisodia's house
(Express Illustrations)
Fourth IAS officer in UP seeks early retirement
Representational Photo
Rude Awakening: Men are more prone to suicide than women
Allahabad High Court (File photo| EPS)
Arya Samaj certificate does not prove marriage: Allahabad HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp