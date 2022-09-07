BBMP chief Tushar Girinath seeks two more days to clear water

Bosky Khanna By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Citizens now scan the sky every evening to look for dark clouds, fearing the next spell of rain could add misery to their plight. With the floodwaters yet to be drained out, fresh rain will only bring more trouble. BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath on Tuesday provided little relief, saying it would take the BBMP two more days to drain out water from the flood-hit areas.

“We have started draining out water, and have deployed additional personnel and machinery. It has been raining every day, and the lakes are full. So, we have to carry out our work considering these factors,” he said. Water from Varthur lake has been released downstream to Dakshin Pinakini, and other places. With this, water from Bellandur lake has also been diverted, and released downstream. “We can only start using pumpsets when water from the drains recedes, which will take some time,” he said.

