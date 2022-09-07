Bengaluru floods: Marathahalli, Yamalur residents told to move out to safety

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: BBMP has asked marooned residents of Marathahalli and Yamalur to shift temporarily to safe localities as their apartments continue to remain flooded with rain and drain water. Several bikes and cars parked in basements were submerged, as were thousands of sheds in Munekolalu.

BBMP officials and local leaders who visited the area on Tuesday asked residents to make temporary living arrangements, as rain may continue for a few more days.Heavy rain lashed Whitfield, causing gridlocks and forcing police to divert traffic. CEOs and CFOs of IT-BT companies took a tractor ride to safety, helped by neighbourhood residents, and booked rooms in star hotels and lodges.

Ramanjanappa, a resident of Yamalur, said, “My family left after water gushed in and we couldn’t pump it out. I left my valuables behind, including jewels and documents, and reached my relative’s house. Power supply is also cut.” Pramod Kumar, an IT employee, said, “The rain intensity was very high and there was a lot of water in the basement of our apartment. There is no scope to pump out water. It was a nightmare for three days.”

Shyamsundar B, a resident of Munekolalu who was stranded in his house, said his neighbours arranged for tractors to shift him and other families out. “It is difficult, especially for senior citizens and those who need medicines and essentials.” On Tuesday too, traffic was badly impacted on Outer Ring Road, which also connects the city to tech parks on the outskirts. EcoSpace near Bellandur ORR saw major flooding again as the storm water drain overflowed.

Hotels offer 50% off

Reaching out to flood-hit citizens looking for safe spaces, Bruhat Bengaluru Hoteliers’ Association on Tuesday announced that hotels will offer 50% discount to families seeking shelter. Budget hotels in areas like HSR Layout, Murugeshpalya, Gandhinagar and other parts of the city where there is no flooding, are offering this scheme.

BENGALURU: BBMP has asked marooned residents of Marathahalli and Yamalur to shift temporarily to safe localities as their apartments continue to remain flooded with rain and drain water. Several bikes and cars parked in basements were submerged, as were thousands of sheds in Munekolalu. BBMP officials and local leaders who visited the area on Tuesday asked residents to make temporary living arrangements, as rain may continue for a few more days.Heavy rain lashed Whitfield, causing gridlocks and forcing police to divert traffic. CEOs and CFOs of IT-BT companies took a tractor ride to safety, helped by neighbourhood residents, and booked rooms in star hotels and lodges. Ramanjanappa, a resident of Yamalur, said, “My family left after water gushed in and we couldn’t pump it out. I left my valuables behind, including jewels and documents, and reached my relative’s house. Power supply is also cut.” Pramod Kumar, an IT employee, said, “The rain intensity was very high and there was a lot of water in the basement of our apartment. There is no scope to pump out water. It was a nightmare for three days.” Shyamsundar B, a resident of Munekolalu who was stranded in his house, said his neighbours arranged for tractors to shift him and other families out. “It is difficult, especially for senior citizens and those who need medicines and essentials.” On Tuesday too, traffic was badly impacted on Outer Ring Road, which also connects the city to tech parks on the outskirts. EcoSpace near Bellandur ORR saw major flooding again as the storm water drain overflowed. Hotels offer 50% off Reaching out to flood-hit citizens looking for safe spaces, Bruhat Bengaluru Hoteliers’ Association on Tuesday announced that hotels will offer 50% discount to families seeking shelter. Budget hotels in areas like HSR Layout, Murugeshpalya, Gandhinagar and other parts of the city where there is no flooding, are offering this scheme.