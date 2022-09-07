Home Cities Bengaluru

Help pours in for flood-ravaged Bengaluru

For those suffering the aftermath of the heavy rain and flooding in the city, here are some groups that are lending a helping hand. And for those willing to volunteer, here’s how you can

Published: 07th September 2022 06:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th September 2022 06:43 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Help at hand 
Reach out if you need to be evacuated or require help, food, medicines or clothes, reach out to Namma Teams. Those who wish to join in and volunteer are also welcome. 
Details: 9611589595

Share it
Donate old clothes, blankets, towels, shoes, dry foods and other basic supplies in all sizes for those living in the slums and severely affected areas.
Details:  8884038899 or @moyacaddy on Instagram 

Donation drive
Donate clothes, ready-to-eat food, medicines, blankets, water and other relief material that could help those in the slums who were affected by the floods.
Where: Apollo Pharmacy, Jayamahal Details: 9742944444

Car woes?
Call out to Dirty Drivez if your vehicle is stuck in the flood and you require assistance with evacuation and need to be transported.
Details: 9739215124

Food and clothing 
Reach out to those people who need help in flood-affected areas and those who are willing to donate food, clothing, supplies among other materials, contact Vandhe Bharatham.
Details: 8495998495

Need a boat?
For those who need help with evacuations with boats, food, clothes and other materials in flood affected areas, reach out.
Details: 7899993789

— Neha Rebecca Chacko and Yohann Solomon

