Australia-Bengaluru firm inks MoU on AI in aerospace

The MoU was signed between Bengaluru-based aerospace company Valdel Advanced Technologies and Australian artificial intelligence company AICRAFT.

Published: 08th September 2022 06:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2022 06:28 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: One more memorandum of understanding was inked between India and Australia to use artificial intelligence and machine learning in aerospace, on the final day of the Bengaluru Space Expo (BSX), 2022, on Wednesday. 

The MoU was signed between Bengaluru-based aerospace company Valdel Advanced Technologies and Australian artificial intelligence company AICRAFT. The MoU, which was signed in the presence of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) scientific secretary Shantanu Bhatawdekar and Australian Space Agency head Enrico Palermo, will work towards using the AI capabilities of AICRAFT to help Valdel with simulation and manufacturing capabilities through the use of advanced AI and machine learning.

“We are pleased that Australian industry has continued to explore tangible space collaboration with India over the past few days. Both parties have agreed to utilise AICRAFT’s advanced artificial intelligence and machine learning capability and products to support Valdel’s modelling, simulation and manufacturing capabilities. Valdel’s facilities will also be used to test AICRAFT’s systems and platforms,” said Sarah Kirlew, Consul General for South India, who announced the MoU on Wednesday.

On Monday, as many as six MoUs were signed between several Australian and Indian companies, including two Bengaluru-based companies. In addition to this, Australia’s Space Machines Company, an aerospace company, opened a new research and development office in Bengaluru on Tuesday.

