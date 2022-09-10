Home Cities Bengaluru

Clean up Mahadevapura: CM Bommai to babus

Several areas in Mahadevapura were submerged due to the heaviest rainfall in 72 years, affecting the lives of the poor and the rich.

Published: 10th September 2022 06:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th September 2022 06:02 AM   |  A+A-

A volunteer fumigates a flood-affected locality in Mahadevapura | Vinod Kumar T

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday instructed BBMP officials to remove silt from drains and roads and to spray bleaching powder in the Mahadevapura zone, which was severely affected during recent floods. Several areas in Mahadevapura were submerged due to the heaviest rainfall in 72 years, affecting the lives of the poor and the rich. The government has now vowed to make the tech hub “flood-free” by next monsoon.

Bommai asked Bescom to fix the electrical lines and transformers that were damaged and BWSSB to clear water from apartments and residential complexes. The plight of the people seems to continue as slum dwellers at Munnekolalu have sought financial and medical help from the public, alleging that government officials had not visited them.

The severe flooding in most parts of Bengaluru had grabbed national headlines, while TV Mohandas Pai, who is the chairman of Manipal Global Education, had tweeted, highlighting the plight of Bengalureans and tagged Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He had sought accountability for the investments made in infrastructure development projects in the city. 

Pai had tweeted, “Sir pl help Bengaluru, our streets have debris, garbage, drains are blocked… Does all this need more money or better governance? Our Metro is behind schedule, There is total mismanagement, Pl review our Major projects,” After much criticism, Bommai had visited flood-hit areas of Mahadevapura, Whitefield and Sarjapur, and assessed the situation.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Basavaraj Bommai Mahadevapura Bangalore floods
India Matters
Congress leader Sonia Gandhi receives Prince Charles and Princess Diana of Britain at her residence. (File Photo | PTI)
King Charles III has an interest in yoga, ayurveda, has visited India 10 times
Duli Chand with the Your uncle (Fufa) is alive (102 years)' placard. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
102-year-old takes out 'Band Baja Barat' on streets of Haryana's Rohtak to prove he is alive
Apple company logo (Photo | AP)
Apple likely to see best-ever sales in India
(Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
After 25 years, another widespread emerging markets crisis in the offing; India must worry too

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp