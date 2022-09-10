Clean up Mahadevapura: CM Bommai to babus

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday instructed BBMP officials to remove silt from drains and roads and to spray bleaching powder in the Mahadevapura zone, which was severely affected during recent floods. Several areas in Mahadevapura were submerged due to the heaviest rainfall in 72 years, affecting the lives of the poor and the rich. The government has now vowed to make the tech hub “flood-free” by next monsoon.

Bommai asked Bescom to fix the electrical lines and transformers that were damaged and BWSSB to clear water from apartments and residential complexes. The plight of the people seems to continue as slum dwellers at Munnekolalu have sought financial and medical help from the public, alleging that government officials had not visited them.

The severe flooding in most parts of Bengaluru had grabbed national headlines, while TV Mohandas Pai, who is the chairman of Manipal Global Education, had tweeted, highlighting the plight of Bengalureans and tagged Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He had sought accountability for the investments made in infrastructure development projects in the city.

Pai had tweeted, “Sir pl help Bengaluru, our streets have debris, garbage, drains are blocked… Does all this need more money or better governance? Our Metro is behind schedule, There is total mismanagement, Pl review our Major projects,” After much criticism, Bommai had visited flood-hit areas of Mahadevapura, Whitefield and Sarjapur, and assessed the situation.

