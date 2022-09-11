As water recedes, Mahadevapura residents now fear infections

Mohammed Yacoob By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: After record rain that flooded many homes in Mahadevapura, residents are now afraid that the dirty water from the polluted Bellandur tank and sewage from drains will engender a new spate of infections. Some areas in Domlur, Bellandur, and its nearby stretches have already complained of foul smell for which the BBMP has already deployed personnel to disinfect the area.

Yatish Gowda, who is into dairy farming in Yamaluru, has around 2 acres of farmland, said the surrounding is emitting a foul smell after water from Bellandur flooded the area, and complained of an increase in mosquito bites over the last few days. “As we stay close to the lakes and wetlands, there has been a rise in mosquito bites after rain and flooding. There were also reports that people are down with fever,” said Gowda, and blamed encroachments of drains for flooding and health hazards.

Balagere, Kempapura, and Challaghatta residents are facing the same issues, he added. BBMP senior health inspectors along with other staffers have already undertaken dengue and malaria control measures. “The areas impacted have been identified.

The process of disinfection is on over the last three days. About 20 health camps have been set up where migrant workers are being tested. BBMP appeals to those who have fever and cold to come to the camp for treatment,” said Dr Trilok Chandra, Special Commissioner, Mahadevapura Zone, adding that demolition of encroachments will be intensified from Monday.

Hospital waste on roads, locals to launch protest

Bengaluru: Residents of Anand Nagar have decided to launch a protest on Sunday in front of the Baptist Hospital for leaking of waste in the area. The residents on Saturday had uploaded a video and pictures of the situation on social media. They accused the hospital staffers of being negligent, causing a health hazard, and so, the RWA, along with the children, has decided to hold placards showing their ire towards the hospital management.

