Discrepancies in NEET results, allege students  

The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) UG results seem to be a sore point for candidates, with many finding several issues.

Published: 11th September 2022 06:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th September 2022 06:48 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)

By Donna Eva
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) UG results seem to be a sore point for candidates, with many finding several issues. Students and parents pointed out that ranks have been assigned without transparency, incorrect questions not given grace marks and discrepancies were found in awarding marks. Some parents said marks have not been awarded equally. 

“My daughter wrote the exam. The students had to mark the series of their paper for the benefit of the OMR scanner. While hers was S6, she had accidentally marked it as S7. Her result came out as 172, while we calculated her to get around 550. Another student too has faced the same issue. Instead of 688, she got 43,” said HB Vasu, parent of Roshni.

But the same discrepancy has not occurred with other students who committed the same mistake. “My daughter had marked her paper T8 instead of T6, but her marks were not affected. This problem has occurred only this year. In previous years, the series number was pre-printed and students did not need to mark it themselves. There was no information and it was unclear as to how the students were supposed to mark their series,” said A Ramegowda, the parent of another student Chandana.

Atharva Aggarwal, a teacher who coaches students for NEET, said several of her students raised the same issue. “Many students messaged and contacted me, saying they had major discrepancies in their marks that have gone down by a large margin,” he told TNSE. 

Students said that one of the questions framed by the National Testing Agency or NTA in the Botany paper was wrong, but no grace marks were given to students. Though many students wrote to NTA, there has been no reply. “NTA centrally handles the complaints, while local branches are not involved. If students have an issue, they must directly contact the NTA,” said Gowri Nataraja, NEET coordinator for Bengaluru.

