Bescom to Karnataka HC: Steps taken to shift 2,588 transformers

In the first phase, Bescom shifted 3,194 transformers.

Published: 13th September 2022 06:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th September 2022 06:44 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Ltd (Bescom) has informed the Karnataka High Court that steps have been taken to shift 2,588 transformers from footpaths, out of the total 5,784 in the city.

In an affidavit filed before a division bench of Acting Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice S Vishwajith Shetty, the Bescom stated that shifting of 1,155 transformers out of 2,588 was in progress as on September 9, 2022 and work orders have been issued for shifting the remaining 1,433 transformers. In the first phase, Bescom shifted 3,194 transformers.

The court was hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by Wing Commander (retd) G B Athri seeking directions to Bescom to take steps to shift transformers and other electrical installations from footpaths in a time-bound manner as it posed serious danger to pedestrians. The court then directed the power supply agency to file a status report on the steps taken by January 9, 2023.

