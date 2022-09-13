Home Cities Bengaluru

Lokayukta traps Joint Commissioner West, office staffer

The accused officials are SM Srinivas, Joint Commissioner, West Division, and Umesh, First Division Assistant, attached to his office.

Published: 13th September 2022 06:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th September 2022 06:46 AM   |  A+A-

Corruption

For representational purposes (Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a first case after restoration of powers under the Prevention of Corruption Act, the Karnataka Lokayukta police snared a KAS officer at Bruhat Bangalore Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and a first division assistant, accepting a bribe of Rs 4 lakh from the complainant.

The accused officials are SM Srinivas, Joint Commissioner, West Division, and Umesh, First Division Assistant, attached to his office. They are first and second accused respectively.   The Lokayukta police arrested them after laying a trap, when Umesh was receiving the bribe of Rs 4 lakh on behalf of
Srinivas. They had made a demand for Rs 12 lakh for amalgamation of khata of a site.

Manjunath, a city resident, filed a complaint against the accused officials. Investigation is under way. The trap was laid by the team headed by Superintendent of Police KV Ashok and DySP Anthonyraj, following instructions by Lokayukta Justice BS Patil.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka Lokayukta BBMP
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra click photographs of a cheetah after being released inside a special enclosure of the Kuno National Park. (Photos | PTI/PMO)
India releases eight cheetahs into the wild, seven decades after local extinction
Congress party chief Sonia Gandhi. (File Photo | PTI)
Leadership crisis: Assam Congress hastens move to authorise Sonia Gandhi to pick party chief
The late president of All India Akhara Parishad, the apex body of the Sanatan order, Mahant Narendra Giri Maharaj (File Photo | PTI)
One year after Mahant Narendra Giri's ‘suicide’, CBI finds Rs 3 crore, 10 quintal ghee, gold in seer’s room
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo | PTI)
Bogus bidders beware! Centre puts up multi-layered mechanism as PM mementos go up for sale

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp