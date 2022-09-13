Lokayukta traps Joint Commissioner West, office staffer

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a first case after restoration of powers under the Prevention of Corruption Act, the Karnataka Lokayukta police snared a KAS officer at Bruhat Bangalore Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and a first division assistant, accepting a bribe of Rs 4 lakh from the complainant. The accused officials are SM Srinivas, Joint Commissioner, West Division, and Umesh, First Division Assistant, attached to his office. They are first and second accused respectively. The Lokayukta police arrested them after laying a trap, when Umesh was receiving the bribe of Rs 4 lakh on behalf of Srinivas. They had made a demand for Rs 12 lakh for amalgamation of khata of a site. Manjunath, a city resident, filed a complaint against the accused officials. Investigation is under way. The trap was laid by the team headed by Superintendent of Police KV Ashok and DySP Anthonyraj, following instructions by Lokayukta Justice BS Patil.