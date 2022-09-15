Cooperate with each other: Lokayukta to Bagmane, BBMP

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Observing that officials have to act in accordance with law to remove encroachments on storm water drains, Lokayukta Justice BS Patil advised both BBMP and Bagmane Development Pvt Ltd to cooperate with each other in the ongoing BBMP demolition drive. Bagmane had approached the Lokayukta to restrain the Palike from taking coercive action in clearing encroachments on their premises.

It is said that the Lokayukta called the BBMP engineer and joint commissioner and conducted an inquiry. Considering the contention of both the parties, the Lokayukta said the BBMP has made a responsible statement saying it will follow the High Court direction before demolishing any encroached portion. The matter was adjourned to October 11, 2022. The BBMP surveyed Bagmane Tech Park on Wednesday. A report will be prepared and further action will be taken.

