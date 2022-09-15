Demolition drive: 11 properties razed, survey on at Bagmane

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The BBMP’s demolition drive entered the third consecutive day, as 11 properties across Yelahanka, West and Mahadevapura zones came under the bulldozer. The machines entered Balan Agro Product Limited in Yelahanka and reclaimed a storm water drain (SWD) measuring 21m wide and 65m long. According to BBMP, there were four obstructions on SyNo 81 and 82 of Singapore Layout, in Kuvempu Nagar ward.

Similarly, two encroachments were cleared in West Zone, of which a total of 240sqm, including 120sqm of vacant land and 120sqm of railway land at Baragi Muddenahalli in Subashnagar, were taken into possession.

In KR Puram, four encroachments were cleared from rajakaluves. JCBs which were pressed into service in Shanthiniketan Layout, near Vagdevi Layout, cleared 25 per cent encroachments, and 50 per cent encroachments in Challaghatta range. Building debris piling up at sites where operations are on, was also cleared. BBMP officials said only compound walls and gates of homes and apartments are being removed, and asked the inmates to vacate in a week’s time so they can complete the demolition.

In Bellandur ward, Nalapad Academy in Challaghatta also came under JCBs for the second day. BBMP Assistant Engineer Srinivasulu told TNIE that the encroached section is 2.5m wide and 150m long, and 60 per cent of the drive was complete. The property is owned by Congress MLA NA Haris, whose son and Youth Congress President Mohammed Nalapad had staged a protest on the streets of Mahadevapura, after parts of Bengaluru were flooded due to heavy rain. He had blamed irregularities and the inability of the government to act against the accused.

STATUS OF DRIVE

BBMP officials completed survey work in Bagmane Tech Park where a 2.5m wide rajakaluve is covered with a concrete slab

A building, vacant plot and road are constructed on a 2.5m wide rajakaluve in Puravankara East Parkridge, next to Bagmane

A compound wall, building and shed have been constructed on a 13m wide rajakaluve from Garudacharpalya Lake to Mahadevapura Lake

Encroachment in Papaiah Reddy Layout is completely cleared

Encroachments from Sadaramangala Lake to Bellatur, and Doddakanahalli Lake to Sol Lake, from TZED apartments to Shilavantane Lake, and from Pattandur Agrahara Lake to Nallurahalli are yet to be identified.

