Metro Phase-3 to cost Rs 16,333 crore when ready in 2028

Published: 15th September 2022 07:00 AM

By S L alitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) submitted the Detailed Project Report (DPR) for Phase-3 to the state government on Monday, for its consent. The 44.65-km project will have six interchange points and the cost is expected to escalate to Rs 16,333 crore in 2028, when it is expected to be ready, sources said. The route of the elevated project, with a total of 31 stations, will run thus: Corridor One for 32.15 km from J P Nagar IVth Phase to Kempapura; and Corridor Two for 12.5 km from Hosahalli to Kadabgere on Magadi Road, with nine stations.

Confirming to TNIE, BMRCL Managing Director Anjum Parwez said the issues pertaining to the two portions, where the intersection happens with the BBMP flyovers, have been sorted out. Specifying details, a source said, “There were two locations where BBMP planned to build flyovers, but is yet to start the work. BMRCL will be building them instead. One is at the junction between Kanakapura Road and Sarakki Junction, for a distance of 1.36 km, and another at the junction between Kamakhya Ittamedu and Hoskarahalli, for a distance of 1.56 km.”

To avoid any issues in future, BMRCL has decided to construct integrated flyovers at both locations. “BBMP will hand over a total of Rs 270 crore it had earmarked for the two flyovers to us. BMRCL will build the flyover at one level above the ground and the Metro line will come up at the second level,” he explained. The present estimate drawn for the project as per 2022 rates is Rs 13,185 crore.

“Due to inflation and overall escalation of costs, it is expected to cost Rs 16,333 crore in six years time, when it approaches its deadline for operations,” another source said. Giving details on the interchange points proposed, a source said that five of the interchanges will happen on Corridor One. “At JP Nagar IVth Phase station and at Kempapura, we will have interchange stations where two Metro lines would meet. There will be three foot over bridges which will intersect with stations bearing the same name built on other lines in the vicinity - JP Nagar station, Mysore Road and Peenya.” An FOB will come up on Corridor Two at Hosahalli alone.

BMRCL REQUESTS ADB TO CONSIDER FUNDING PHASE-3

A team from Asian Development Bank (ADB) visited the city last week to review the progress of Metro projects. ADB had inked an agreement to provide $500 million for the Airport Line (K R Puram to Kempegowda International Airport). “We have already withdrawn $80 million dollars to carry out the work and will be withdrawing up to $100 million by December,” BMRCL MD Anjum Parwez said. “We have also asked them to consider funding our Phase-3 project,” he added.

