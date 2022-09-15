Home Cities Bengaluru

Won’t stop till all drains in Bengaluru are cleared: Official

Last week’s heavy downpour handicapped the IT corridor in Bengaluru. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T | EPS)

By Mohammed Yacoob
Express News Service

BENGALURU: With the BBMP carrying out the encroachment clearance drive for the third consecutive day on Wednesday, and amidst alleged reports of the Palike targeting only the middle-and upper-classes, while sparing certain ‘big names’ in the list, Special Commissioner and Mahadevapura Zone in-charge Dr K V Trilok Chandra said the Palike will go ahead based on the High Court’s order on encroachment -- of storm water drains, lakes, buffer zones and land survey report by the revenue department marked for clearance of obstruction.

Clarifying that the BBMP is not involving in any selective drive, he said, “BBMP engineers have been deployed, and are going ahead with the drive as per the markings done by surveyors of the Revenue Department on storm water drain encroachment.” To a question on big names in the list of storm water drain encroachment not being touched, he clarified, “We are first focusing on ‘important ones’. We are ensuring the connectivity to lakes is restored through drains.”

