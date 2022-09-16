Demolition drive: Bengaluru builders point fingers at each other

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: After the city corporation officials blamed citizens, apartment complexes and tech parks for the recent flooding due to encroachment, companies are now blaming each other for the errors. With Bagmane Tech Park pointing fingers at other builders and apartment complexes for the flooding, Puravankara Limited dismissed the allegations, saying none of their projects are illegal, as claimed by the former.

Abhishek Kapoor, CEO, Purvanakara Ltd, said development was done as per the sanction plan and the project was executed 18 years ago (in 2004) as per the Comprehensive Development Plan. Spokespersons of Wipro said they have not received any notice from BBMP and the property has been constructed as per the sanctioned plans.

