Home Cities Bengaluru

Demolition drive: Bengaluru builders point fingers at each other

 After the city corporation officials blamed citizens, apartment complexes and tech parks for the recent flooding due to encroachment, companies are now blaming each other for the errors.

Published: 16th September 2022 06:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th September 2022 06:51 AM   |  A+A-

A Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) bulldozer demolishes an illegal structure built on storm-water drain in Munnekolala area. (Photo | PTI)

A Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) bulldozer demolishes an illegal structure built on storm-water drain in Munnekolala area. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

 BENGALURU: After the city corporation officials blamed citizens, apartment complexes and tech parks for the recent flooding due to encroachment, companies are now blaming each other for the errors. With Bagmane Tech Park pointing fingers at other builders and apartment complexes for the flooding, Puravankara Limited dismissed the allegations, saying none of their projects are illegal, as claimed by the former. 

Abhishek Kapoor, CEO, Purvanakara Ltd, said development was done as per the sanction plan and the project was executed 18 years ago (in 2004) as per the Comprehensive Development Plan. Spokespersons of Wipro said they have not received any notice from BBMP and the property has been constructed as per the sanctioned plans.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bengaluru
India Matters
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
SC refuses to entertain PIL for common dress code in educational institutes
Delhi Chief Minister and AAP Convener Arvind Kejriwal speaks as Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia looks on during a press conference, in New Delhi. (File Photo | PTI)
Delhi CM Kejriwal alleges CBI, ED unnecessarily troubling everyone as searches ongoing at 40 locations
Debris lie on the ground after the boundary wall of an Army enclave collapsed due to heavy overnight rains, in Lucknow (Photo | PTI)
Heavy rains in UP: Nine killed as wall of Army enclave collapses in Lucknow
Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. (File Photo)
Congress dissenters cry foul amid ploy to rig polls

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp