Home Cities Bengaluru

Vitamin D3 drops in kids, doctors advise few hours under Sun

Survey finds deficiency root cause of progressive myopia in children

Published: 16th September 2022 06:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th September 2022 02:44 PM   |  A+A-

vitamin D deficiency, children

Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Limited outdoor activities and minimal exposure to sunlight due to the pandemic, which confined people to their homes in the past two-and-half years, has led to Vitamin D3 deficiency, which might have proven costly for some children. A pilot study conducted by a doctor at a city-based hospital, has indicated deficiency of Vitamin D3 to be the root cause of progressive myopia in children (short-sightedness) and also a slight spurt in cases.

During the study, conducted between January and July this year, among 51 children who suffered progressive myopia in the age group of 8 to 14 years, including 31 boys and 20 girls, it was found that serum Vitamin D3 levels were deficient (less than 20ng/ml - nanogram per millilitre) in 38 children, according to Dr Sowmya R, consultant, department of pediatric ophthalmology and strabismus, Sankara Eye Hospital.

Myopia, a common cause of visual impairment in children in the school going age group, is seen in 5.3 per cent children and 35.6 per cent in adults in India. It is one of the most common causes of decline in vision, which starts manifesting in childhood and can progress over the years, and lead to higher risks of pathological myopia (severe vision loss) and complications like retinal detachment, glaucoma and others.

She added, “We noted low Vitamin D levels in most new onset myopes (new patients of myopia) or fast progressing myopes (old patients of myopia) who came for follow-up. So we took up a detailed study. If Vitamin D3 deficiency is addressed, the progression of myopia can be minimised in childhood itself. Vitamin D levels should be monitored in children, and parents must ascertain that children get a minimum of 90 minutes’ exposure to sunlight every day, as deficiency in Vitamin D can lead to visual impairment and other health complications,” Dr Sowmya said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vitamin D
India Matters
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
SC refuses to entertain PIL for common dress code in educational institutes
Delhi Chief Minister and AAP Convener Arvind Kejriwal speaks as Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia looks on during a press conference, in New Delhi. (File Photo | PTI)
Delhi CM Kejriwal alleges CBI, ED unnecessarily troubling everyone as searches ongoing at 40 locations
Debris lie on the ground after the boundary wall of an Army enclave collapsed due to heavy overnight rains, in Lucknow (Photo | PTI)
Heavy rains in UP: Nine killed as wall of Army enclave collapses in Lucknow
Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. (File Photo)
Congress dissenters cry foul amid ploy to rig polls

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp