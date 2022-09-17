Home Cities Bengaluru

Bangalore Metro's Airport Line crosses hurdle as Karnataka HC gives nod to clear 411 trees

A senior BMRCL official said construction of the stations of Kempapura, Hebbal and Bagalur Cross were impacted due to the presence of the trees.

Published: 17th September 2022

Trees along the route between the upcoming Kempapura and Bagalur Cross Metro stations

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a big boost for infrastructure work along the KR Puram-Kempegowda International Airport Line, the High Court on Thursday gave its consent to the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (BMRCL) to clear 411 trees along the mid-stretch.To compensate for the cleared trees, 4,110 saplings will be planted in the Aero Space Park of the Karnataka Industrial Area Development Board in Marenahalli.

Divya Hosur, General Manager, Social and Environmental Issues and IT, BMRCL told TNIE,  “We have been permitted by the HC to cut 382 trees and to translocate 29 of them in the stretch between Kempapura Metro station and Bagalur Cross (Package 2, Phase 2B). We will replace the removed trees with ten times their number as compensatory afforestation.”

The HC order by Justice Alok Aradhe (Acting Chief Justice) and Justice S Vishwajith Shetty called upon BMRCL to ensure adequate number of trees were planted in place of the trees that would be removed. The order was in response to the official memorandum submitted by the Deputy Conservator of Forests, BBMP, to the court on July 26 regarding these trees standing in the way of BMRCL’s airport project, she said.“The move is a relief for us as BMRCL was waiting for the clearance to be received for 1.5 months. We will start the process shortly,” she added.

A senior BMRCL official said construction of the stations of Kempapura, Hebbal and Bagalur Cross were impacted due to the presence of the trees. “Kempapura is of particular significance as it will be an interchange station which will connect Phase-3 as well as the airport line,” he said.  

Final clearance given for new coaches

The Railway Board on September 15 gave BMRCL the final clearance to operate the seven new trains (42 coaches) purchased from BEML for its East-West or North-South Corridor at a maximum speed of 80 kmph. BMRCL had on June sought some modifications in the previous order issued by the board on May 18, 2022, and it was approved by the board a couple of days ago, said a senior official. “We will deploy the coaches on our upcoming Baiyappanahalli-Whitefield line,” he said.

