IISc-Bangalore partners with Shell for climate research

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) and Shell India have joined hands to promote research and development in energy and environment being carried out at the Interdisciplinary Centre for Energy Research (ICER), IISc.

The key aspects of the partnership agreement, which was inked on Thursday, will include reducing greenhouse gas emissions and promoting decarbonisation through innovations such as low-carbon fuels, distributed electrification, carbon sinks, hydrogen generation, efficient power and refrigeration cycles using supercritical carbon dioxide and so on.

