Karnataka HC bars BBMP from coercive action on Bagmane Developments

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Friday directed the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) not to take coercive action over the proposed demolition of the compound wall of the tech park of the Bagmane Developments Pvt Ltd. The court also directed the civic body to conduct the survey, give a copy of the survey report and hear the petitioner — Bagmane Developments Pvt Ltd — and then take action. Justice Hemant Chandangoudar passed the order while disposing the petition filed by the builder questioning the oral communication dated September 10 issued by the BBMP.