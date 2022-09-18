Home Cities Bengaluru

Day-6: BBMP takes break, stops demolition drive

The areas get flooded as they are downstream, he added.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: After carrying out the demolition drive for the last six days, the BBMP on Saturday took a complete break and said its engineers and officials from the Revenue Department are carrying out a survey to determine the extent of encroachments.

BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath said the Palike has removed close to 90 encroachments and he has now asked chief engineers of respective zones to file caveats as some property owners have approached the court. He said, “Once we get the report from the Bengaluru Urban deputy commissioner, we will go ahead with the drive.”

Following complaints from Union Minister Shoba Karandlaje and local residents of RMV 2nd Stage and Soundarya Park that the work of clearing the drains has been pending for the last four months, Girinath inspected the spot and said there are no encroachments. The areas get flooded as they are downstream, he added.

