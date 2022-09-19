Bengaluru Metro to overhaul its Project Management System

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) is set to revamp its Project Management System (PMS) as well as its in-house Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) System in a bid to track its projects on a continuous basis. Tenders for the same will be called for shortly.

Chairman of Manipal Global Education T V Mohandas Pai had last month criticised the delay in completing Bengaluru Metro projects and attributed it to a lack of proper project management. “The City was lagging behind by 10 years in the progress it should have made in its Metro Rail projects. PMS is desperately needed as it is a project with Rs 50,000 cr investment,” he stressed.

Metro projects have also been criticized frequently for regularly missing deadlines for its projects in the past as well as ongoing ones.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, General Manager (GM), Information Technology, BMRCL, Divya Hosur said, “We have PMS in place now only during the execution stage of a project. We will be expanding our System to to the Pre-planning as well as Planning stages henceforth. A separate Dashboard will be launched which will have continuous updates along with timelines on every project,” she said. The expenditure for all projects would also be tracked fastidiously. “This would definitely bring in much improvement in completion of our projects,” the GM added.

In addition to that, BMRCL will also overhaul its in-house ERP to make it a robust and dynamic one. “It will include all aspects pertaining to the organization including Human Resources Management, Financial Management and Information Management which will facilitate better coordination among all departments. It would also help the administration make better use of its rolling stock and its inventory.

“Grading of vendors carrying out numerous projects will also be monitored through a Vendor Management System which will help in improving procurement cycle and better decision making with readily accessible real-time data,” Hosur added.

“The Request for Proposal for the ERP has been finalised already and tenders would be called very soon. It would take 10 to 12 months to be implemented. By October 2023 it would be in place,” the GM added.

BENGALURU: The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) is set to revamp its Project Management System (PMS) as well as its in-house Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) System in a bid to track its projects on a continuous basis. Tenders for the same will be called for shortly. Chairman of Manipal Global Education T V Mohandas Pai had last month criticised the delay in completing Bengaluru Metro projects and attributed it to a lack of proper project management. “The City was lagging behind by 10 years in the progress it should have made in its Metro Rail projects. PMS is desperately needed as it is a project with Rs 50,000 cr investment,” he stressed. Metro projects have also been criticized frequently for regularly missing deadlines for its projects in the past as well as ongoing ones. Speaking to The New Indian Express, General Manager (GM), Information Technology, BMRCL, Divya Hosur said, “We have PMS in place now only during the execution stage of a project. We will be expanding our System to to the Pre-planning as well as Planning stages henceforth. A separate Dashboard will be launched which will have continuous updates along with timelines on every project,” she said. The expenditure for all projects would also be tracked fastidiously. “This would definitely bring in much improvement in completion of our projects,” the GM added. In addition to that, BMRCL will also overhaul its in-house ERP to make it a robust and dynamic one. “It will include all aspects pertaining to the organization including Human Resources Management, Financial Management and Information Management which will facilitate better coordination among all departments. It would also help the administration make better use of its rolling stock and its inventory. “Grading of vendors carrying out numerous projects will also be monitored through a Vendor Management System which will help in improving procurement cycle and better decision making with readily accessible real-time data,” Hosur added. “The Request for Proposal for the ERP has been finalised already and tenders would be called very soon. It would take 10 to 12 months to be implemented. By October 2023 it would be in place,” the GM added.