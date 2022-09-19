Flyer caught at Kempegowda International Airport with foreign currencies
Published: 19th September 2022 05:39 AM | Last Updated: 19th September 2022 05:39 AM
BENGALURU: A 37-year-old passenger, heading from Bengaluru to Abu Dhabi, was intercepted at Kempegowda International Airport and foreign currency worth Rs 35.45 lakh was seized from him.
According to a Customs source, the flyer Nainar Haja Hanifa attempted to smuggle $45000 and 185 Dirhams in his baggage via Etihad Airways. He is a native of Ramanathapuram in Tamil Nadu. Hanifa was intercepted by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence and handed over to the Air Intelligence Customs Unit on September 14.
There is a maximum limit fixed on international flyers carrying foreign currency outside India, averaging $3,000 (Rs 2.4 lakh only) with exceptions in the case of a couple of countries. As a special case, extra cash would be permitted only after prior permission with documentation for the source of cash being carried available.