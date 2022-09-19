Three held for running fake website in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Three men were arrested by CEN police from the North-East division for allegedly creating a fake website of a well-known packers and movers company. They were also allegedly extorting money from customers.

The police have recovered a bike and mobile phone from the accused. The arrested are Brahmadev Yadav, (23) Mukesh Kumar Yadav, (28), and Vijay Kumar Yadav, (30), all from Bihar, who were residing in Yesvanthpur. Police have recovered a bike and a mobile phone from the accused.

After creating the fake website, the accused would share the website links and contact numbers on social media and online portals. Recently, an employee of a private company had approached them to deliver his bike to Sagar in Shivamogga. He had paid Rs 1,000 for the service.

After two days, the accused called him and tried to extort Rs 8,000 by threatening if he refuses to pay, they will dispose of the bike. A complaint was filed with the CEN police. The accused were arrested from a house from where they were running the fake website, and issuing false transaction receipts.

During questioning, the accused have confessed that they were conning people to earn easy money.

