BBMP’s claims on removal of encroachments doubtful: CAG

During joint inspection of about 70 drains, an audit observed 23 cases of significant encroachments. Of these, 16 cases were not on the list provided by BBMP.

Published: 20th September 2022 07:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2022 07:03 AM   |  A+A-

File photo of demolition drive being undertaken in Mahadevapura. | Express

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The report of the Comptroller and Auditor General of India on ‘Performance Audit of Management of Storm Water in Bengaluru Urban Area’ submitted in September 2021 revealed that the veracity of BBMP’s claim about the number of encroachments identified and number of encroachments removed was doubtful.

During joint inspection of about 70 drains, an audit observed 23 cases of significant encroachments. Of these, 16 cases were not on the list provided by BBMP. Thus, the completeness and reliability of data on encroachments was doubtful.

Giving an illustration in support of the findings, the CAG report stated that a primary SWD under Rajarajeshwari Nagar zone was encroached upon by constructing Padmavathi and Meenakshi Kalyana Mantapas. As per information furnished for audit by BBMP, the encroachment was removed on August 18, 2016.

However, a joint physical inspection showed that the kalyana mantapas were existing on either side of the drain and were connected with a concrete platform linking the two buildings. The impact of the encroachment was rainwater entering the dining area of the kalyana mantapas.

Comments

