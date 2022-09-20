Bengaluru ORR apartment homeowners reach out to police against builder 

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: House owners of the posh `Sterling Ascentia’ residential apartment complex on Outer Ring Road on Monday filed three complaints at the Marthahalli police station against their builder.

The complaints pertained to the following issues: excessive noise caused due to construction activity inside the premises, non-functional Water Treatment Plant (WTP), Sewage Treatment Plant (STP), lack of drinking water supply post flooding of their two basements on September 5 and for car damages. Following this, the builder Sterling Urban Venture Private Limited has filed a complaint against residents for locking up its office inside the complex.

A total of 29 cars had got submerged due to water entering the basement of Towers 5 & 6, in this multistoried building in Bellandur comprising 172 flats.

Sharing the reasons for taking the extreme step, Prannay Srivastava, complainant against the unbearable noise here said, “We have recordings of the noise levels during construction of two more Towers here. It touches 80 to 90 decibels while 55 Db is the maximum permissible level in residential areas during the daytime. Senior citizens who already have many health issues and children suffer the most as they are not able to sleep.” This is even beyond the 75db maximum level permitted in industrial areas in the City.

Amit Sharma, an IT professional and resident here, said that the builder has only offered the owners Partial occupancy certificate. “Though we have an association in place, it is the responsibility of the builder to take care of all damages caused in our basement. The damage to the WTP has stopped our access to clean drinking water for a fortnight now and we are spending daily to purchase drinking water,” he said.

Another resident Ananth has lodged a complaint against the builder due to the damages caused to his car during the basement flooding.

A member of the Sterling Ascentia Residents Welfare Association, Anshu confirmed a complaint has been filed against the builder in connection with the damaged STP and WTP.

A representative of the builder told The New Indian Express that panels to set right the damaged treatment plants were ordered from vendors and they were yet to arrive. “We will be assembling them and restoring them shortly. We had called for a meeting today (Monday) morning to sort out all issues in our marketing office inside their premises today but a few manhandled our staff, locked the room and took away the key. They are refusing to hand it back. So, we have filed a complaint against the residents,” he said.

He maintained that maintenance of the towers was the responsibility of the association. “We are trying our best to do what we can to help them,” he claimed.

