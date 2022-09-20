Home Cities Bengaluru

Need other alternative for demolition drive: Council to govt

Members of the Legislative Council suggested that the government should look for alternative solutions, instead of demolishing buildings on rajakaluves.

Published: 20th September 2022 07:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2022 07:01 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Members of the Legislative Council suggested that the government should look for alternative solutions, instead of demolishing buildings on rajakaluves. During the discussion on floods caused by recent rain on Monday, BJP MLC HS Gopinath said since the mistake is done, demolition is not the only solution and the government must think of alternatives.

“HSR Layout, which is a BDA Layout, was also flooded in the past few years and water entered bungalows. But officials worked out a plan and built a drainage network under the road. As a result, there was no flooding this time, despite unprecedented rain in the city,” he said. The government must make use of technology and introduce alternative solutions. “When we can bore an underground tunnel for Metro, finding a solution to ensure free flow of water should not be a problem,” Gopinath added.

JDS member SL Bhojegowda slammed the government for stopping the demolition drive and questioned the reason behind it. “When buildings belonging to common people are demolished, what was the problem in demolishing those belonging to influential people? We should know whether the government intervened or the Chief Minister intervened. What action is taken against officials who approved the plans?” he asked.
Rain has damaged coffee plantations and other crops in Malnad region and the government should come to the rescue of farmers, he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
demolition drive BBMP
India Matters
DMK's A Raja (Photo | Twitter)
Alleged hate speech: TN BJP leader files plaint with Om Birla against DMK's A Raja
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses Council of Mayors and Deputy Mayors of BJP in Gujarat, via video conferencing from Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi calls for decentralisation of urban planning, says it should be done at state level
Bombay High Court (Photo | PTI)
Bombay HC orders demolition of unauthorised construction at Union minister Narayan Rane's bungalow
Rescue operation underway after a portion of a boundary wall of a housing society collapsed, at Jal Vayu Vihar in Noida on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Four dead, nine injured as housing society wall collapses in Noida

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp