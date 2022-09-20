Need other alternative for demolition drive: Council to govt

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Members of the Legislative Council suggested that the government should look for alternative solutions, instead of demolishing buildings on rajakaluves. During the discussion on floods caused by recent rain on Monday, BJP MLC HS Gopinath said since the mistake is done, demolition is not the only solution and the government must think of alternatives.

“HSR Layout, which is a BDA Layout, was also flooded in the past few years and water entered bungalows. But officials worked out a plan and built a drainage network under the road. As a result, there was no flooding this time, despite unprecedented rain in the city,” he said. The government must make use of technology and introduce alternative solutions. “When we can bore an underground tunnel for Metro, finding a solution to ensure free flow of water should not be a problem,” Gopinath added.

JDS member SL Bhojegowda slammed the government for stopping the demolition drive and questioned the reason behind it. “When buildings belonging to common people are demolished, what was the problem in demolishing those belonging to influential people? We should know whether the government intervened or the Chief Minister intervened. What action is taken against officials who approved the plans?” he asked.

Rain has damaged coffee plantations and other crops in Malnad region and the government should come to the rescue of farmers, he said.

BENGALURU: Members of the Legislative Council suggested that the government should look for alternative solutions, instead of demolishing buildings on rajakaluves. During the discussion on floods caused by recent rain on Monday, BJP MLC HS Gopinath said since the mistake is done, demolition is not the only solution and the government must think of alternatives. “HSR Layout, which is a BDA Layout, was also flooded in the past few years and water entered bungalows. But officials worked out a plan and built a drainage network under the road. As a result, there was no flooding this time, despite unprecedented rain in the city,” he said. The government must make use of technology and introduce alternative solutions. “When we can bore an underground tunnel for Metro, finding a solution to ensure free flow of water should not be a problem,” Gopinath added. JDS member SL Bhojegowda slammed the government for stopping the demolition drive and questioned the reason behind it. “When buildings belonging to common people are demolished, what was the problem in demolishing those belonging to influential people? We should know whether the government intervened or the Chief Minister intervened. What action is taken against officials who approved the plans?” he asked. Rain has damaged coffee plantations and other crops in Malnad region and the government should come to the rescue of farmers, he said.