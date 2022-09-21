Home Cities Bengaluru

Demolition drive: BBMP brings down another wall, shed

BBMP excavators razed a 2.4-metre compound wall on a Salarpuria property and a shed at Kasavanahalli.

Published: 21st September 2022 07:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2022 01:27 PM   |  A+A-

An excavator demolishes the compound wall built on a drain at Doddakannelli. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike continued the encroachment clearing drive from storm water drains in Mahadevpura Zone for the eight day on Tuesday, demolishing structures at Doddakannelli and Kasavanahalli. BBMP excavators razed a 2.4-metre compound wall on a Salarpuria property and a shed at Kasavanahalli.

A structure on the 80-metre rain gutter on the east and west side of Bagmane tech park will be cleared by the park authorities. “Both Wipro and Bagmane authorities have agreed to clear the obstructions from storm water drains and we are monitoring this. Work at Wipro has been completed,” said Basavaraj Kabade, Chief Engineer, Mahadevpura Zone.

The Palike will again deploy its excavators on Wednesday at the 10-acre Greenwood Regency next to Wipro and ensure that the obstructions to drains are cleared for smooth flow of water to the 61- acre Saulkere (lake) which is just a few metres away from these properties, the official said. At Kasavanahalli, one shed was razed on Tuesday, and four more will be cleared on Wednesday. Meanwhile, Puravankara Ltd got a stay from the Supreme Court to the clearance drive on its premises.

ON APARTMENT OWNERS’ PLEA, HC STAYS DEMOLITION NOTICE
Bengaluru: Hearing a petition filed by the Purva Parkridge Apartment Owners’ Association, challenging the notice issued by the BBMP on the encroachments by the Association members, the High Court on Tuesday passed an ad-interim stay order of the notice and all further proceedings till the next date of hearing. Justice R Devdas passed the order after issuing a notice to the BBMP on the petition challenging the demolition notice dated September 14, 2022. A senior counsel, representing the association, argued that the BBMP action seeking to evict the occupants and demolish the structures has already been brought to the notice of the court and various orders of stay have been passed by the court.

