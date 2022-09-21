Home Cities Bengaluru

In a first, Bengaluru Metro to construct stations for two phases at one go

Shot of the JP Nagar IVth Phase Metro station being built on the Kalena Agrahara-Nagawara Line of Metro Phase-2. (Photo | ENS)

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: J P Nagar is set to become the first Metro station out of 31 stations of Metro's Phase 3 to be completed. This follows a decision taken by the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) to construct this interchange station for Phase-2 and Phase-3 at one go in order to avoid complications in future.  

A senior Metro official told The New Indian Express, “Almost 60% of the J P Nagar IV-Phase station of the Kalena Agrahara-Nagawara Line (Reach-6) has been completed now. We have decided to make a few modifications and make the same contractor GR Infra Limited to build this station that figures in the JP Nagar IV Phase to Kempapura Line of Phase-3.” The Detailed Project Report for Phase-3 submitted to the State government awaits its approval.

He said that this step was finalised after learning from the experience of building both K R Puram and R V Road Metro stations in Phase-2. “At both these stations, we will be building a bridge that would connect the stations figuring on different Metro lines. Both the Outer Ring Road Line and the R V Road-Bommasandra Line were additional lines to Phase-II. Since they were not part of the original plan, the stations on the new line will be built in the vicinity of the older ones,” the official said.

To avoid such complications in future, BMRCL has decided to build the fully integrated JP Nagar station at one go.

The two stations will have a common platform, concourse area and an integrated roof, he explained.

Asked about the status of the station which has been partially built for Phase-2, he said, “Nearly 60 percent of the Metro Phase-2 station has already been completed. The modifications are being readied. The architectural designs have been approved already and the structural changes are being readied presently.”

