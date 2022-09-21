Home Cities Bengaluru

Merging of cultures

Nrityagram Dance Ensemble in collaboration with Chitrasena Dance Company is coming up
with ‘Ahuti’, on Sept. 25; dance will feature Odissi and Sri Lanka’s Kandyan dance styles

Published: 21st September 2022 06:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2022 06:54 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Art and culture have a way of bringing people together and making it a smaller place. Bringing two cultures together, Nrityagram Dance Ensemble in collaboration with Chitrasena Dance Company is coming up with a choreography, Ahuti, which is happening on Sept. 25 at Chowdiah Memorial Hall. The collaboration will feature Odissi and Sri Lanka’s Kandyan dance styles. The entire performance is set to rhythms from both countries. The music is composed by Pandit Raghunath Panigrahi.

While Odissi danseuse Surupa Sen is the artistic director, choreographer, and sound designer of the piece, Heshma Wignaraj from Chitrasena Dance Company is the associate choreographer, who has created the Kandyan dance part. Sen also leads the manjira for the show. Wignaraja, who serves as the current artistic director of the company, says, “Ahuti has four different sections and is not one big story. It starts with Sankirtanam which is a full Odissi piece, next one is Aarti where there are four Odissi dancers and four Kandyan dancers; then there is Shiva Tandava and the alap.

All these pieces make the production,” explains Wignaraja. Chitrasena Dance Company is among Sri Lanka’s oldest and most distinguished dance companies. Founded in 1943 by Guru Chitrasena, the company has been crucial in finding a modern, international stage for Sri Lanka’s traditional dance forms. Wignaraja has known Sen for 20 years. “From 2011, we have been invited to work with Nrityagram and that was the first time we collaborated.

There was a time when Surupa di and her dancer had come to Sri Lanka for some research. Our relationship was very different and we had no intention of collaborating,” she explains. Ahuti premiered in 2019 which not only got rave reviews from the audience but also from the fraternity. The piece was then performed to full houses across several countries. It will now be performed in the city again after three years, before it heads to the international festival circuit. The piece is the second collaboration between the two companies after the highlyacclaimed ‘Samhara’ (2012).

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan during a press conference at Raj Bhavan. (Photo | B P Deepu, EPS)
Amid confrontation with govt, Kerala Guv gives assent to five Bills considering "people's welfare"
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar (Photo | PTI)
Dhankhar expresses gratitude to Mamata for abstaining in VP election
Image for representational purpose only. (File | Photo)
ADB cuts India's GDP growth forecast for FY23 to 7 per cent on high inflation, monetary tightening 
Police personnel keep vigil outside Lovely Professional University, after protests erupted on Tuesday night in Jalandhar on Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
Kerala student commits suicide at private university in Punjab, protests break out

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp