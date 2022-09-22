Home Cities Bengaluru

B.PAC: 57% of Bengaluru citizens not happy with civic amenities

The survey pointed out that 57 per cent of the respondents said that the overall governance of the city is not satisfactory.

Published: 22nd September 2022 06:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd September 2022 06:12 AM   |  A+A-

Heavy downpour handicapped the IT corridor in Bengaluru. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A report released by Bangalore Political Action Committee (B.PAC) on Wednesday has revealed that residents of Mahadevapura zone have the highest level of dissatisfaction over civic amenities, while the residents of Rajarajeshwari Nagar are the most satisfied.

The report titled ‘Bengaluru Citizen Perception Survey’, surveyed citizens’ priorities with regard to civic services and their perception about quality of services in Bengaluru city. The survey pointed out that 57 per cent of the respondents said that the overall governance of the city is not satisfactory.

The survey covered 8,405 citizens who were asked about their awareness and participation, satisfaction over level of governance and civic amenities, and BBMP elections.

Roads, waste management are concerns

The report also showed that only 34 per cent of the respondents were most satisfied with mobility conditions in their wards. It also showed that 85 per cent of the respondents were aware of their previous ex-corporator and 70 per cent of those surveyed were of the opinion that ward committees will be effective in addressing various civic issues.

The top five issues that need attention in the wards are -- laying and maintenance of roads, garbage clearance, solid waste management, sewage management and public toilets. Ananda Gundu Rao, member, B.PAC, said, “An elected council for BBMP is a crying need which can sharply focus on finding citizen-centric solutions on civic issues.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
bengaluru B.PAC civic amenities Bengaluru floods
India Matters
NIA officials are seen conducting search in a house of a functionary belonging to Popular Front of India party at Ukkadam in Coimbatore on Thursday. (Photo | EPS)
Nearly 106 arrested in NIA's 'largest-ever' raids in 11 states over terror funding charges
(Express Illustrations)
UP: Minor gang-rape victim walks home naked, video goes viral
Constable Manoj Kumar was seen staging a protest with a plate of food from the mess.(Photo | Screengrab)
UP cop who raised issue of poor-quality food, gets transfer punishment
Jharkhand legislator Dipika Pandey Singh. (Photo | Twitter)
Jharkhand: Congress MLA Dipika Pandey takes mud-bath in NH 133 demanding repair

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp