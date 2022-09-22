B.PAC: 57% of Bengaluru citizens not happy with civic amenities

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A report released by Bangalore Political Action Committee (B.PAC) on Wednesday has revealed that residents of Mahadevapura zone have the highest level of dissatisfaction over civic amenities, while the residents of Rajarajeshwari Nagar are the most satisfied.

The report titled ‘Bengaluru Citizen Perception Survey’, surveyed citizens’ priorities with regard to civic services and their perception about quality of services in Bengaluru city. The survey pointed out that 57 per cent of the respondents said that the overall governance of the city is not satisfactory.

The survey covered 8,405 citizens who were asked about their awareness and participation, satisfaction over level of governance and civic amenities, and BBMP elections.

Roads, waste management are concerns

The report also showed that only 34 per cent of the respondents were most satisfied with mobility conditions in their wards. It also showed that 85 per cent of the respondents were aware of their previous ex-corporator and 70 per cent of those surveyed were of the opinion that ward committees will be effective in addressing various civic issues.

The top five issues that need attention in the wards are -- laying and maintenance of roads, garbage clearance, solid waste management, sewage management and public toilets. Ananda Gundu Rao, member, B.PAC, said, “An elected council for BBMP is a crying need which can sharply focus on finding citizen-centric solutions on civic issues.”

BENGALURU: A report released by Bangalore Political Action Committee (B.PAC) on Wednesday has revealed that residents of Mahadevapura zone have the highest level of dissatisfaction over civic amenities, while the residents of Rajarajeshwari Nagar are the most satisfied. The report titled ‘Bengaluru Citizen Perception Survey’, surveyed citizens’ priorities with regard to civic services and their perception about quality of services in Bengaluru city. The survey pointed out that 57 per cent of the respondents said that the overall governance of the city is not satisfactory. The survey covered 8,405 citizens who were asked about their awareness and participation, satisfaction over level of governance and civic amenities, and BBMP elections. Roads, waste management are concerns The report also showed that only 34 per cent of the respondents were most satisfied with mobility conditions in their wards. It also showed that 85 per cent of the respondents were aware of their previous ex-corporator and 70 per cent of those surveyed were of the opinion that ward committees will be effective in addressing various civic issues. The top five issues that need attention in the wards are -- laying and maintenance of roads, garbage clearance, solid waste management, sewage management and public toilets. Ananda Gundu Rao, member, B.PAC, said, “An elected council for BBMP is a crying need which can sharply focus on finding citizen-centric solutions on civic issues.”