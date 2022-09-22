Demolition drive: BBMP moves bulldozers to upscale properties

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: BBMP, which came under severe criticism for moving into residential areas in AECS Layout and demolishing a few sheds but not touching big properties, on Wednesday moved its bulldozers to upscale Greenwood Regency, developed by Astro Developers in Doddakanelli, on Sarjapura Road.

On Tuesday, the Palike had broken walls built on drains by Salarpuria Developers. The civic body claimed that a 150-metre long rain gutter on the Greenwood premises is almost complete, the compound wall built over the storm drain has been cleared and only a grill installed on the slab needs to be removed.

However, residents claim that their property was not marked, and only neighbouring properties were marked for demolition earlier. BBMP gave them a week’s time to shift all underground pipes and cables, but in a day or two, it demolished some parts and left debris on the premises.

The municipality also moved its JCBs to Valliamma Layout of Kasavanahalli, and cleared an RCC bridge built on the rajakaluve behind Marathahalli Police Station on the BWSSB premises. The drive will continue on Thursday to clear the remaining portion of the bridge.

Meanwhile, revenue department surveyors are deployed at different survey numbers in Mahadevapura zone and based on the report submitted, encroached areas coming under Kasavanahalli and Hoodi will be cleared.

