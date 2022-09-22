Search launched for those behind 'PayCM' posters

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bengaluru Police Commissioner C H Pratap Reddy said the police are on the hunt for those who pasted the ‘PayCM’ posters. “The Central Division Police registered cases under the Public Places Disfigurement Act,” he said. The cases have been transferred to the City Crime Branch (CCB).



The commissioner said he has directed all DCPs to look for such posters in their respective divisions and register cases. On Wednesday morning, the High Grounds police registered a case pertaining to the posters.

Later in the day, the Sadashivanagar and the Seshadripuram police registered cases. All three police stations come under the Central division and the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) concerned is looking into the matter. The cases have been registered following complaints from BBMP officials.

‘PayCM’ posters surfaced even in North Division’s J C Nagar and Sanjaynagar police station limits and East division’s Bharathinagar police station limits.“If the posters are found elsewhere, police will file a case. We are also examining CCTV footage of a hotel where the posters were found,” the commissioner.

The posters have been pasted in bus shelters and also at a construction site. Most of the posters which were put up at Mekhri Circle, Palace Road, Balekundri Circle and other places were removed by the civic authorities.

