Bengaluru suburban rail project may be named after Ananth Kumar

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The state government is planning to name the Bengaluru Suburban Rail project after BJP leader and former Union minister Ananth Kumar. Housing and Infrastructure Development Minister V Somanna informed the Legislative Council that Ananth Kumar had played an important role in taking up the project when he was Urban Development Minister in the Vajpayee government. On implementation of the project, Somanna said the 148.17-km Suburban Rail Project is being implemented jointly by the state government and the Railway Ministry. The Centre had approved Rs 15,767 crore project with four corridors -- KSR Bengaluru to Yelahanka to Devanahalli (41.40 km), Baiyappanhalli to Chikkabanavara (25.01 km), Kengeri to Whitefield (35.52 km) and Heelalige to Rajanakunte (46.24 km). The cost of the project has escalated from around Rs 6,000 crore to over Rs 15,000 crore and the government is taking steps to expedite its implementation, he said.