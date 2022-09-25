Home Cities Bengaluru

BMRCL to revamp project trackers

As far as Metro rail projects are concerned, the city is lagging behind by 10 years, he had stated.

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) is all set to revamp its Project Management System (PMS) as well as its in-house Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) System, in a bid to track its projects on a continuous basis. Tenders for the same will be called shortly.

It may be recalled that Chairman of Manipal Global Education T V Mohandas Pai had last month criticised the delay in completion of Namma Metro projects and attributed it to a lack of a proper project management. As far as Metro rail projects are concerned, the city is lagging behind by 10 years, he had stated.

Metro projects have drawn flak from various quarters for missing deadlines for its projects in the past as well as for the ongoing ones. General Manager (GM), Information Systems, BMRCL, Divya Hosur said, “We have PMS in place now for the execution of a project. We will be expanding our system to the pre-planning as well as planning stages henceforth. A separate dashboard will be launched which will have updates along with time-lines on every project,” she said.

“The expenditure for all projects will also be tracked easily,” the GM added.Grading of vendors who carry out numerous projects will also be monitored through aVendor Management System.In addition to that, BMRCL will also overhaul its in-house ERP to make it a robust and dynamic one. “It will include all aspects pertaining to the organisation, including Human Resource Management, Financial Management and Information Management, which will facilitate better co-ordination among all departments. It will also help the administration make better use of its rolling stock and its inventory,” Hosur added.

