Myanmar kidnap: Govt seeks details on Karnataka man

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: State government officials will coordinate with the Centre to get details on reports about a person from Karnataka who is among many Indians held hostage by a rebel group in Myanmar. An official from the Chief Minister’s Office said the chief secretary will coordinate with the Union Home Ministry to get the details. Around 500 Indians, including many from Tamil Nadu and Telangana, are said to be held captive by rebels in Myanmar. Some fraudulent recruitment agencies allegedly cheated the youth by offering them jobs in Thailand. They were forcibly taken to Myanmar and forced to work as cybercriminals. While most of those held hostage are from Kerala and Tamil Nadu, there are reports that one from Karnataka too has been held captive. When enquired, the state government was neither aware of the person’s identity nor his place in the state.