Home Cities Bengaluru

Clear encroachments to stop flooding in Bengaluru: Expert

‘Bengaluru has lost 88% vegetation cover, 75% of water bodies’ 

Published: 26th September 2022 07:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th September 2022 07:02 AM   |  A+A-

A file picture of houses flooded on Sarjapur Road in Bengaluru on Monday

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Researchers of the Indian Institute of Sciences (IISc), Bengaluru, and coordinator of the Energy and Wetland Research Group, Dr TV Ramachandra said that flooding in Bengaluru can be prevented only if encroachments from areas are removed and natural water reserves are restored.

Speaking at the Breakthrough Science Society’s webinar ‘Karnataka: Cities Under Water, Why?’, he said that Bengaluru has lost 88 per cent of its vegetation to urbanisation, as well as 75 per cent of its water bodies. “The government must ensure that encroached areas are taken back, even if it affects the public. This will help avoid major problems in the future. The green cover situation in Bengaluru is also dire, with only one tree for every seven people in the city, and this ratio must be reversed to restore old Bengaluru’s vegetation,” he said.

Indian Council for Medical Research scientist Dr Srikanth Srirama, said that the issues of communicable diseases will increase due to flooding and improper water drainage. “Various diseases like dengue, malaria and Chikungunya, as well as skin conditions, respiratory infections will see amplification due to water retention, and can have a psychological impact. Bengaluru saw a rise in dengue cases, and children bore the brunt of psychological ramifications,” he said. 

He also emphasized the importance of a better system to prevent the spread of diseases, including prioritising quick repair of houses and civic amenities as well as counselling for those affected.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Encroachment Bengaluru floods
India Matters
Congress MLAs leave for the residence of Rajasthan Assembly Speaker CP Joshi for a meeting, in Jaipur on Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Can Congress central leaders 'one-to-one' strategy defuse Gehlot loyalists rebellion?
Jacqueline Fernandez appeared for questioning second time | Parveen Negi
Jacqueline Fernandez gets interim bail in Rs 200 crore extortion case
A tourist vehicle rolled down from a cliff on NH-305 in Ghiyagi area of Banjar Valley in Kullu on Sunday. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Vehicle falls into gorge in Himachal Pradesh, 10 tourists killed
Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya (File Photo | PTI)
Govt aims to deliver 10L Ayushman Bharat cards daily, says Mandaviya 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp