Clear encroachments to stop flooding in Bengaluru: Expert

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Researchers of the Indian Institute of Sciences (IISc), Bengaluru, and coordinator of the Energy and Wetland Research Group, Dr TV Ramachandra said that flooding in Bengaluru can be prevented only if encroachments from areas are removed and natural water reserves are restored.

Speaking at the Breakthrough Science Society’s webinar ‘Karnataka: Cities Under Water, Why?’, he said that Bengaluru has lost 88 per cent of its vegetation to urbanisation, as well as 75 per cent of its water bodies. “The government must ensure that encroached areas are taken back, even if it affects the public. This will help avoid major problems in the future. The green cover situation in Bengaluru is also dire, with only one tree for every seven people in the city, and this ratio must be reversed to restore old Bengaluru’s vegetation,” he said.

Indian Council for Medical Research scientist Dr Srikanth Srirama, said that the issues of communicable diseases will increase due to flooding and improper water drainage. “Various diseases like dengue, malaria and Chikungunya, as well as skin conditions, respiratory infections will see amplification due to water retention, and can have a psychological impact. Bengaluru saw a rise in dengue cases, and children bore the brunt of psychological ramifications,” he said.

He also emphasized the importance of a better system to prevent the spread of diseases, including prioritising quick repair of houses and civic amenities as well as counselling for those affected.

