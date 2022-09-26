Home Cities Bengaluru

Costly power: Karnataka hotel owners to meet Minister Sunil Kumar

Fearing that power tariff hike of 43p per unit will hit their businesses, the Hotel Owners’ Association has decided to meet Power Minister V Sunil Kumar.

Published: 26th September 2022 07:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th September 2022 07:05 AM   |  A+A-

electricity, power, grid

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Fearing that power tariff hike of 43p per unit will hit their businesses, the Hotel Owners’ Association has decided to meet Power Minister V Sunil Kumar. The Karnataka Electricity Regulatory Commission (KERC) has permitted Bescom to increase tariff for all consumers for the third time, including household users and commercial entities. 

The owners said that they are still recovering from losses suffered during the pandemic, and the tariff hike will deal another blow to their businesses. Veerendra N Kamat, secretary of Bruhat Bengaluru Hotels Association, said since food processing units use electricity, it will be impossible to afford a power tariff hike twice a year. So, we have decided to meet the minister to demand its withdrawal, he said.  

Prices of essential commodities have soared, but we do not want to transfer the burden on the consumers, he said, adding that if the decision is not revoked, they will be forced to increase prices. The hike came primarily due to changes in fuel adjustment charges.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
V Sunil Kumar Electricity KERC
India Matters
Congress MLAs leave for the residence of Rajasthan Assembly Speaker CP Joshi for a meeting, in Jaipur on Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Can Congress central leaders 'one-to-one' strategy defuse Gehlot loyalists rebellion?
Jacqueline Fernandez appeared for questioning second time | Parveen Negi
Jacqueline Fernandez gets interim bail in Rs 200 crore extortion case
A tourist vehicle rolled down from a cliff on NH-305 in Ghiyagi area of Banjar Valley in Kullu on Sunday. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Vehicle falls into gorge in Himachal Pradesh, 10 tourists killed
Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya (File Photo | PTI)
Govt aims to deliver 10L Ayushman Bharat cards daily, says Mandaviya 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp