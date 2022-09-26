Costly power: Karnataka hotel owners to meet Minister Sunil Kumar

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Fearing that power tariff hike of 43p per unit will hit their businesses, the Hotel Owners’ Association has decided to meet Power Minister V Sunil Kumar. The Karnataka Electricity Regulatory Commission (KERC) has permitted Bescom to increase tariff for all consumers for the third time, including household users and commercial entities.

The owners said that they are still recovering from losses suffered during the pandemic, and the tariff hike will deal another blow to their businesses. Veerendra N Kamat, secretary of Bruhat Bengaluru Hotels Association, said since food processing units use electricity, it will be impossible to afford a power tariff hike twice a year. So, we have decided to meet the minister to demand its withdrawal, he said.

Prices of essential commodities have soared, but we do not want to transfer the burden on the consumers, he said, adding that if the decision is not revoked, they will be forced to increase prices. The hike came primarily due to changes in fuel adjustment charges.

