Festive ready

Anuja Pandey By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: It is that time of the year when all of us worship the various forms of Maa Durga. The world commemorates Maa Durga’s victory and the message of good over evil reverberates even more strongly. These nine days of Navratri witness the vibrance of outfits and ethnic wear as we dance to the tunes of garba and dandiya.

Navratri and Durga Pujo bring prosperity and happiness to all of us. With Dasara celebrated all over India with different names, comes love and romance and also dressing up and makeup. Festive and traditional dressing requires styling to add flavours to the regular sarees or salwars. Even big brands who have been into heritage weaves are introducing elements that go with today’s mood palette.

Nalli recently has come out with its collection ‘Birds of Paradise’ that comes in pure, lightweight organza sarees with prints. Such saress can be dressed up or down with equal panache. All it requires is styling with accessories or blouses and makeup. A day look could be created pairing the saree with a regular top; or a saree could be donned with a sheer blouse and you are ready for a wedding.

Style a saree with a cape or jacket. It is all about your mood and occasion, season and reason notwithstanding. “Romance is harmonious, delicate and timeless. This collection is inspired from the very romance of our avid friends. Birds or paradise is a playful take on the joyful romance of birds amongst the most beautiful of flowers. As there are different shades of romance, so are the tranquil colours in the collection – the pastels, the bold tropicals, the pristine azures.

This collection on sheer organza provides both the shine of silk and the airiness of a breathable drape. Thus this collection is timeless and ageless like the romancing birds that are hand painted for the collection,” says Lavanya Nalli, chairperson of the saree brand. If you are planning pandal hopping, then pair your sarees with jewellery like chokers, bangles, chand balis and change the look of the same saree with different blouses as well.

Add some bling to your lehenga with traditional handcrafted silver jewellery. Navratri, the art, dance, and culture festival is here and this is the time to shine after a twoyear break. As much as you get to experience makeup this year, don’t forget that whatever you do has to be long lasting throughout the evening and crazy dancing sessions. Different looks in makeup also create a different mood. It is an art to dress up and show up. Celebrity makeup artist Kajol Paswwan says,

“My pro tip for every girl would be ‘Base is the boss’. Start with your cleanser, tone it with a good toner and then hydrate your skin with face serum and massage it well. Apply your eye cream and get on to the moisturiser and give your skin that perfect hydration before starting with your makeup. The most important step here would be ‘locking the skin prep’.

Even before you start with your foundation and the makeup base process, lock your skin prep with a makeup fixer and then start with your look, this will make your makeup last longer than usual and keep your skin hydrated as well.” Kajol recommends colourful eyes this Navratri. “Use a vibrant orange or a green eyeshadow to create a show-stopping makeup look.

Add a pop of blue liner to make your eyes the centre of attraction. You can also fol low a colour theme and create a mix and match of such fun looks every day,” she says. If one wants to go for a modern contemporary glam look, then create it by using a highlighter to get that dazzling shine over your cheek bones while keeping your eye makeup subtle. One can go light on the eyes with a nude eyeshadow and add a pop with a brown liner to define your eyes. Finish the look by adding a soft lip shade and you are good to go for the evening.

