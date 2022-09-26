Home Cities Bengaluru

Karnataka: Postman rings with important certificates

Citizens can now received important documents at their doorsteps, which will come as a relief to innumerable across the state. 

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Citizens can now receive important documents at their doorsteps, which will come as a relief to innumerable across the state. The State Revenue Department has entered into a tie-up with the Karnataka Postal Department to deliver important certificates at one’s doorsteps, which is set to completely eliminate the role of middlemen, said a senior postal official. 

Speaking to TNIE, V Tara, Assistant Postmaster General, Business Development, Karnataka Postal Circle said, “This follows an MoU inked between the Atalji Janansehi Kendra (ASK) under the Revenue department and the Karnataka Postal Circle last week. Public need not visit the 1,000-odd Nada Kacheris at the Hobli level across the state or the 1,050 Spandana centres in the cities to collect their certificates for which they had applied initially.”

The certificates would be delivered by Speed Post. “On an average, the state postal department handles 2,000 such certificates on a daily basis. The state would pay the delivery fee, and the postal department is expected to earn at least Rs 5 lakh per month,” she said. 

Among the 44 certificates issued under the ASK are those pertaining to caste, income, bonafide, domicile, HK region residence and eligibility certificate, physically handicapped, widow pension, acid victim pension certificate, agriculturist and crop related. 

“Usually at the Hobli level, applicants come in person to apply for certificates, and then they have to come often to check on the availability. Some of them travel long distances, and this decision will come as a big relief. There is a system to apply for it online too, but a sizeable number prefer to do it physically,” she said.  The service has been launched a week ago but it it yet to be publicised, she added.

