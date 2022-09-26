No funds, irregular pay, Karnataka science forum in lurch

Namrata Sindwani By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka Rajya Vijnana Parishat (KRVP) employees have complained that they are facing fund crunch which is hampering smooth functioning of the organisation. The organisation, claimed to be running under the Department of Science and Technology, is facing difficulties to maintain its infrastructure and administration with nine staffers working without a promotion or full salary for months now. They pointed out that they are understaffed and overburdened.

AB Basavaraju, director (technical), Department of Science and Technology, denied being responsible for funding, bearing administrative cost KRVP as it was a separate NGO, and did not come under their jurisdiction. He refused to comment on why the grants dried up over the years. The parishat began in 1980, and has been a recipient of many science and technology-based awards.

KRVP secretary Krishnakumar Gowda told TNIE that they were receiving grants of Rs 1-2 crore annually from the Department of Science and Technology since its inception for activities and administrative works, but over the past five years, the grants have trickled to Rs 20 lakh. It can be used only for KRVP activities and does not cover administrative costs. The Parisat has not received a govern­ment grant of Rs 10 lakh this year. There has been no recruitment since 2017.

BENGALURU: Karnataka Rajya Vijnana Parishat (KRVP) employees have complained that they are facing fund crunch which is hampering smooth functioning of the organisation. The organisation, claimed to be running under the Department of Science and Technology, is facing difficulties to maintain its infrastructure and administration with nine staffers working without a promotion or full salary for months now. They pointed out that they are understaffed and overburdened. AB Basavaraju, director (technical), Department of Science and Technology, denied being responsible for funding, bearing administrative cost KRVP as it was a separate NGO, and did not come under their jurisdiction. He refused to comment on why the grants dried up over the years. The parishat began in 1980, and has been a recipient of many science and technology-based awards. KRVP secretary Krishnakumar Gowda told TNIE that they were receiving grants of Rs 1-2 crore annually from the Department of Science and Technology since its inception for activities and administrative works, but over the past five years, the grants have trickled to Rs 20 lakh. It can be used only for KRVP activities and does not cover administrative costs. The Parisat has not received a govern­ment grant of Rs 10 lakh this year. There has been no recruitment since 2017.