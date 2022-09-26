Home Cities Bengaluru

No funds, irregular pay, Karnataka science forum in lurch

Karnataka Rajya Vijnana Parishat (KRVP) employees have complained that they are facing fund crunch which is hampering smooth functioning of the organisation.

Published: 26th September 2022 07:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th September 2022 07:07 AM   |  A+A-

By Namrata Sindwani
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka Rajya Vijnana Parishat (KRVP) employees have complained that they are facing fund crunch which is hampering smooth functioning of the organisation. The organisation, claimed to be running under the Department of Science and Technology, is facing difficulties to maintain its infrastructure and administration with nine staffers working without a promotion or full salary for months now. They pointed out that they are understaffed and overburdened.

AB Basavaraju, director (technical), Department of Science and Technology, denied being responsible for funding, bearing administrative cost KRVP as it was a separate NGO, and did not come under their jurisdiction. He refused to comment on why the grants dried up over the years. The parishat began in 1980, and has been a recipient of many science and technology-based awards.   

KRVP secretary Krishnakumar Gowda told TNIE that they were receiving grants of Rs 1-2 crore annually from the Department of Science and Technology since its inception for activities and administrative works, but over the past five years, the grants have trickled to Rs 20 lakh. It can be used only for KRVP activities and does not cover administrative costs. The Parisat has not received a govern­ment grant of Rs 10 lakh this year. There has been no recruitment since 2017.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Congress MLAs leave for the residence of Rajasthan Assembly Speaker CP Joshi for a meeting, in Jaipur on Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Can Congress central leaders 'one-to-one' strategy defuse Gehlot loyalists rebellion?
Jacqueline Fernandez appeared for questioning second time | Parveen Negi
Jacqueline Fernandez gets interim bail in Rs 200 crore extortion case
A tourist vehicle rolled down from a cliff on NH-305 in Ghiyagi area of Banjar Valley in Kullu on Sunday. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Vehicle falls into gorge in Himachal Pradesh, 10 tourists killed
Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya (File Photo | PTI)
Govt aims to deliver 10L Ayushman Bharat cards daily, says Mandaviya 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp